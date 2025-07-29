About Sealetters

Hello, good to see you here. I started Sealetters to write about the sea, focussing on the rapid expansion of offshore wind farms and why I think this is problematic. It honestly breaks my heart. I would rather write about the beauty of the sea, about surfing the waves, and about subjects in oceanography I studied as a Research Scientist. But at the moment I feel a burning need to report on how the marine environment is being destroyed by this “green energy” industry while being very costly.

I am most familiar with developments in northern Scotland, where I am based, and in the Netherlands, where I grew up. Consequently, the stories in my Sealetters are set in these places. But that should not matter: there is no localism in the Ocean as there is only one Ocean.

Beatrice wind farm on the east coast of Caithness, south of Wick in northern Scotland. The wind turbines are not spinning, which is a common sight as the grid cannot cope with electric power produced.

As a welcome present for you, I share my free e-book

“Celebrating 1 Year of Sealetters”

In this book you can find my Sealetters posted July 2025 - August 2026

Click for free E-book

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