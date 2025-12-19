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Where There’s Smoke, A Year Later
The world’s first commercial offshore solar farm after the fires—a follow-up
Oct 22
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
2
4
1
September 2026
Climate Impacts of Large Offshore Wind Farms
The latest research explained
Sep 21
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
20
25
7
August 2026
First Anniversary of Sealetters!
Looking back on a productive year
Aug 26
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
4
1
July 2026
Objection to MachairWind
Another giga offshore wind farm application in Scotland
Jul 22
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
7
12
4
June 2026
Lessons Learnt from Our Wave Glider Mission
Implications for Offshore Wind Safety and Security
Jun 25
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
4
2
May 2026
Scotland’s Floating Wind Plans
Future or fantasy?
May 27
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
9
11
6
April 2026
Objection to Spiorad na Mara
A large offshore wind farm application in the Outer Hebrides needs our urgent attention
Apr 14
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
8
4
5
March 2026
Who Owns the Sea?
An Examination of Scotland’s Offshore Seabed Sales
Mar 26
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
7
8
4
February 2026
Offshore Wind Power in Your Backyard
Why yours may be next
Feb 20
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
5
3
1
January 2026
Objection to Ayre Offshore Wind Farm
My letter to the Scottish Ministers
Jan 30
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
15
15
4
December 2025
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Thank you for reading Sealetters
Dec 19, 2025
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
6
5
2
A Planning Process Under Strain
What I witnessed at the Banniskirk Substation hearing
Dec 5, 2025
•
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
6
10
5
© 2026 lonneke goddijn
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