Background

My idea for Sealetters started last May when I wrote and send a letter to Highland Councillors “10 Things to consider before approving another offshore wind farm. Letter to Highland Councillors”. Although it was not peer-reviewed[], there was a lot of interest from the scientific community. I decided to rewrite the letter as a paper for the peer-reviewed journal Ocean & Coastal Management, the leading international journal dedicated to the study of all aspects of ocean and coastal management and governance. With the helpful feedback of two anonymous reviewers the paper was much improved, and I am delighted to say it is now published and available open access online.

Having gone through the peer-review process, the published paper carries more weight. Professor Sir John Beddington, Government Chief Scientific Adviser, summarised the importance of peer-reviewed literature to the UK Government:

“scientific evidence is clearly fundamental to Government policy and peer review is a fundamental part of scientific evidence. […] it is absolutely clear that scientific evidence is essential for […] the evidence-based policy of the Government“.

This means that if you cite my peer-reviewed paper in for example objections to planning applications, the Government acknowledges that the science therein is evidence-based and fundamental for Government policy. You can use citation:

Goddijn-Murphy, L.M. (2026) 10 Things to consider before approving another offshore wind farm: A case study for Highland, Scotland. Ocean & Coastal Management. Volume 271, 107956. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2025.107956

The selected 10 things

Below the 10 things are summarized; please look up the paper for the details.

1. The sea as legal entity

The feasibility of giving the ocean or other natural resources legal personhood is subject of serious studies and the idea has already been put in practice in different parts of the world.

2. Vulnerability to terroristic, militaristic, and criminal attacks

2.1. Cable damage

Energy from offshore wind farms is brought ashore through undersea power cables. An estimated 70 percent of cable failures (responsible for 80 percent of financial losses) are caused by damage from shipping, fishing, or boating activities, accidently or otherwise.

2.2. Cyberattacks

A cyberattack could physically damage offshore wind farm turbines, land-based sub stations and undersea connections, and has the potential to shut down a wind farm network as a whole.

2.3. Drone attacks and autonomous vessels

Drones, autonomous vessels, and ballistic robots are a big problem if you have offshore wind power. They could for example move explosive charges into the region of a wind turbine or submarine cables.

2.4. Blinding onshore radars

Active wind farms can interfere with coastal radar signals, creating gaps in observations. The UK Government is concerned about keeping the skies above the UK safe from aerial threats and has funded research projects in innovative future windfarm mitigations for UK Air Defence.

2.5. Blue crime

Being located at sea, offshore wind farms are vulnerable to theft and vandalism. Wind turbines are targeted by organized copper stealing crime groups. Offshore wind farms and sub stations could also be put at risk by nearby illegal fishing and be used as transshipment points for smuggling operations.

3. Unexploded munition on the seabed

There are hundreds of thousands of unexploded ammunitions in European seas and UK waters today, which pose severe threats to marine and human lives during the construction and operation of offshore wind farms.

4. Phytoplankton

Phytoplankton play a key role in oxygen production and ocean uptake of carbon dioxide. Phytoplankton is also at the bottom of the food chain of all life in the sea. On the other hand, phytoplankton growing out of control can lead to harmful algal blooms. Large offshore wind farm clusters can both significantly increase and decrease phytoplankton growth.

5. Dirty sides to offshore wind turbines

5.1. Microplastics pollution from leading edge erosion

In the process of leading-edge erosion (roughening) of wind turbine blades, plastic particles are released into the environment about which research is only just emerging.

5.2. Pollution from anti corrosion systems on the metal

Corrosion-protection systems are used to protect turbines from rusting which can release metals into the ocean over time. These metal inputs and their ecotoxicological risks are under assessed, probably because this is a new area of research.

5.3. Oil and grease leakages

Wind turbines can leak oils used in lubrication, hydraulics and gear boxes. At sea, a small amount can spread over a large area with little known about the composition of the oils and their environmental impacts.

6. Noise and light pollution

6.1. Noise pollution

Not much is known about infrasound produced by offshore wind turbines. Infrasound can travel underwater for hundreds of kilometers not only affecting whales but also invertebrates such as jellyfish, fishes, reptiles, and cetaceans. These species use infrasound for navigating, foraging, socializing, attracting mates, courting, and defending territory.

6.2. Light pollution

The potential impacts of visual cues from offshore wind turbines on aquatic species are unknown at present. Lens action of water waves makes the contrast with shadows of moving wind turbine blades penetrating the water surface more effectual, which is not understood in current environmental impact assessments.

7. Changes to the surf

Impact assessments of offshore wind farms are modelled for those fixed on monopiles, even if they are of the floating kind. Semisubmersible floating turbines can reduce the significant wave height by more than half, with a 1 km long wave wake occurring, with consequences for board surfers as well as coastal ecosystems.

8. Rapid expansion of floating offshore wind farms

Given their novelty, there are very few observations and models of the impacts of offshore floating wind in deeper waters, and many knowledge gaps remain regarding their potential environmental impacts.

9. Cumulative impacts of many large offshore wind farms

9.1. Supersizing of wind turbines and offshore wind farms

Wind turbines are getting bigger all the time and the number of wind turbines in offshore wind farms are increasing as well while there are still many unanswered questions around their cumulative environmental impact.

9.2. Collision risk with marine traffic

Not only are offshore wind turbines and wind farms getting bigger, shipping with ever-larger vessels is also on the increase. Ultra large container ships can get in trouble in no more than a strong breeze and existing emergency response towing vessels cannot always assist in hazardous conditions.

9.3. Wind theft

As offshore wind farms and turbines are getting bigger and more numerous, wind wakes from offshore wind farms can reduce the power generated by neighbouring farms (steeling wind) by tens of percents.

9.3. Limits of the transmission grid

When there is too much wind for the transmission system to cope with the flow of electricity, the energy producer receives constraints payments for reducing output; hundreds of millions have been reported. Also, power needs to be transmitted to where it is needed meaning new massive onshore cable trenches, substations, and 400 kV super pylon lines.

9.5. Habitats

Old research suggesting that habitat loss from offshore wind farms is not harmful because species that avoid the site can relocate is outdated if we look at the cumulative impact of all very large and multiple offshore wind farms that are planned.

10. Mental health

People noticing nature is a key factor in supporting their wellbeing and lower levels of perceived biodiversity result in less reduction of perceived stress. The more unspoilt the natural environment the better. Exposure to ‘blue space’ (aquatic environment) has its own unique health and well-being benefits.

Inspiration for Sealetters

A few issues I have already explored in previous Sealetters, such as both ‘(5) Dirty sides to offshore wind turbines’, and ‘(7) Changes to the surf’ in Sealetter Wind Farming. The Sealetter Are artificial wave pools the future of surfing? addresses the consequences of ‘(7) Changes to the surf’, and ‘(8) Rapid expansion of floating offshore wind farms’. In Sealetter Wind Wars, ‘(9.3) Wind theft’ is investigated. Looking at the list above, I see plenty of inspiration for future Sealetters. The list is of course not complete as there are many more concerns relating to offshore wind farms, for example:

electromagnetic fields from subsea power cables;

offshore substations;

destruction of archaeological sites at sea;

destruction of seascapes made famous by artworks;

deep-sea mining for critical minerals;

floating solar farms merging with offshore wind farms (next Sealetter);

and what you suggest by leaving a comment below.

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Ensuring that research outputs, including advanced modelling approaches and empirical datasets, are systematically integrated into environmental impact assessments of offshore wind farms is of critical importance. The £104bn cut from UK energy costs by wind power as reported by the Guardian a few days ago could help pay for this. However, the Guardian reports on the same day that offshore windfarm companies may be exempted from new UK nature rules in an attempt to keep down the cost of achieving the Government’s clean power 2030 target. It looks like Sealetters isn’t wrapping up anytime soon.