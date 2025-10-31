Sealetters

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Rainbow Roxy
Nov 1, 2025

It's interesting how you managed to turn an initial letter into such a thoroughly vetted academic paper. Professor Sir John Beddington's quote about peer-reviewed science being fundamental for government policy is a great point, although I sometimes wonder if that rigour is always applied in political decision-making.

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
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