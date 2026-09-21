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Lindsay McLeod Espinoza's avatar
Lindsay McLeod Espinoza
Sep 22

Thank you, I've been waiting for what seems like decades to see that this is being researched and read some of the early findings. Very much appreciated.

I do think it's inevitable that when human activities grow to industrialised scale, the impacts become commensurate, regardless of how long it takes us to realise.

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8 replies by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy and others
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Sep 29

Some of this we knew from simple logic - like the diminishing returns if the turbines are placed too close to each other, but yes, more research is needed.

The most astounding figure is from later research - "verified using data from 72 operational offshore wind farms, suggests that national policy targets overestimate energy production output by up to 50%. That's huge!

I appreciate the cautionary words:

"As with all modelling studies, these estimates are subject to uncertainties, which may result in either larger or smaller effects than predicted.

The deployment of tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines represents a giant experiment in the marine environment, with the potential to produce unintended and far reaching consequences for marine and coastal ecosystems. The problem is, we don’t really know what will happen."

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