Offshore wind energy is being promoted as a net-zero technology and a powerful ally to combat climate change by industry, government, and environmental activists. Net-zero means balancing the carbon dioxide (CO₂) released into the atmosphere by human activities with an equivalent amount removed, resulting in no net increase in atmospheric CO₂. As a greenhouse gas, CO₂ contributes to global warming. Although we can discuss how much the transition to wind energy contributes to a reduction of global CO 2 in the atmosphere and the consequent warming of planet Earth, this is not subject of this Sealetter.

Here, I explore the reverse: how offshore wind farms can themselves change the climate, drawing on the latest scientific research.

For an individual wind farm, these effects are generally confined inside and near its surroundings. However, as offshore wind farms become larger, more densely packed, and increasingly concentrated into large clusters, their effects can extend much farther and reach coastal areas, even crossing marine boundaries and land borders. Studies have found regional changes in several climate variables, depending on factors such as the total area covered by wind farms, turbine size, turbine density, and atmospheric stability.

Much of the available research is based on numerical modelling, particularly studies exploring future scenarios in which large areas of the North Sea are occupied by offshore wind farms. A recent study suggests that, if all currently planned offshore wind projects are completed by 2050, the North Sea could host around 19,400 turbines, with offshore wind farms occupying approximately 11% of its surface area. The UK is projected to have the largest number of turbines (6,300) in the North Sea, covering about 9%. Although the Netherlands is projected to have fewer turbines, around 4,200, Dutch North Sea waters could experience the highest proportional coverage, with wind farms occupying approximately 19% of the Dutch North Sea.

Atmospheric stability

Before I continue, I have to explain atmospheric stability as it is one of the most important factors controlling offshore wind farm performance and their impacts on climate. Atmospheric stability describes whether the atmosphere tends to resist or encourage vertical movement of air. A stable atmosphere suppresses rising air, while an unstable atmosphere encourages air to rise and mix vertically, often leading to clouds and thunderstorms.

Atmospheric stability depends largely on how air temperature changes with height. When relatively warm seawater heats cooler air above it, the air becomes less dense and tends to rise, producing more unstable conditions. Conversely, when cold water lies beneath warmer air, vertical motion is suppressed and the atmosphere becomes more stable.

This distinction is important offshore because atmospheric stability influences the behaviour of wind turbine wakes. It therefore affects not only how efficiently wind turbines extract energy from the wind, but also how far their effects on the atmosphere can extend. (In turn, wind turbines themselves can only modify atmospheric stability locally through enhanced turbulence and mixing).

Climate variables

A climate variable is any measurable part of the Earth’s climate system that scientists use to describe, monitor, and study climate over time. If it refers to weather or climate depends on the time scales: weather data are measured at a moment in time, while climate data are long-term averages. In the following, I will explore the impact of large offshore wind farms on wind, clouds and rain, and sea surface temperature, followed by a section of how climate variables could change the transfer of CO 2 between the air and the Ocean, and hence, atmospheric CO 2 .

Wind

Wind turbines generate electricity by extracting kinetic energy from moving air to convert a part of it in electric energy while another part is dissipated as turbulent kinetic energy. As a result, wind speeds within and downwind of wind farms are reduced, while atmospheric turbulence increases in the wind wake (Fig. 1). Large-scale offshore wind farm expansion can reduce surface wind speeds by up to 2–3 m s⁻¹ and persist for over 100 km. The distance over which these wind turbine wakes extend depends on atmospheric stability.

Stable atmosphere (warm air over cool water): natural mixing is weak, so wakes are stronger and longer.

Unstable atmosphere (cool air over warm water): strong natural mixing, so wakes break down more quickly.

Figure 1. Wind wakes in offshore wind farm observed in foggy conditions under stable atmospheric conditions [ Hasager et al 2017 ]

A modelling study finds that, in the North Sea, 13 of 69 operational wind farms can experience energy losses exceeding 10%, with losses reaching approximately 18% in some cases because of interactions with wind farm wakes of future wind farms. Later research, verified using data from 72 operational offshore wind farms, suggests that national policy targets overestimate energy production output by up to 50%. They explain that as wind farms become larger and denser, there are not only local wake losses between turbines, but their combined effect can also modify the atmospheric boundary layer, reaching up to the strong geostrophic winds a few kilometers above the surface. This modification influences how momentum from higher-altitude winds is mixed down toward turbine level.

These significant wind wake effects are not only relevant to disputes between offshore wind developers, such as those discussed in Wind Wars, or to the accuracy of energy-production targets. They can also alter local and regional climate conditions by changing the exchange of momentum, heat and moisture between the Ocean and the atmosphere in the wind wake, as explained in the following.

Cloud formation and precipitation

Enhanced vertical mixing generated by the spinning turbine blades lifts moist marine air into cooler layers of the atmosphere, promoting condensation, cloud formation and precipitation over wind farms; this can reduce the moisture content of the air transported downwind. The drier air can reach as far as the coast, leading to significant reductions in precipitation. This drying effect can extend beyond the immediate wind turbine wake, reaching more than 100 km downwind and persist over land under stable atmospheric conditions.

Regional climate modelling suggests that in a future post-2050 scenario, the precipitation could decrease by around 10–12% in some coastal regions of Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and by more than 15% in parts of Denmark, particularly during the autumn and winter seasons (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. Annual mean differences in precipitation in mm per month between simulations with no wind farms and farms simulated for 2050 and 15 MW turbines over the period of 2008–2017 (left) for Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, and (right) for UK. Blue means less rain and red more. Figure from Akhtar et al. (2026)

In other words, more precipitation over offshore wind farms could mean less precipitation reaching far downwind coastal areas, even crossing land borders. This raises questions about possible consequences for coastal ecosystems that depend on regular rainfall. For example, drying potentially affects sensitive habitats such as machair, a rare coastal ecosystem found primarily along exposed, west-facing shores of Scotland and Ireland. Drier sandy soils would place additional stress on vegetation and potentially increase the risk of wind erosion.

In a world where concern about wildfires is growing, the possible drying of coastal regions is an unwelcome prospect. This year, wildfires raged behind the beach near Wassenaar on the Dutch coast and along the Moray coast on the east coast of Scotland. While these fires cannot be attributed to offshore wind farms, the possibility that large-scale offshore wind development could contribute to drier conditions along some downwind coasts deserves attention.

On a more positive note, drier and sunnier weather is not unwanted in wet and windy Scotland, making an east-coast town in the Scottish Highlands like Nairn attractive for its unique dry and sunny microclimate and a desirable place to retire.

Sea surface temperature

Offshore wind farms can influence the temperature of the sea surface (Fig. 3). In a wind farm wake, reduced wind speeds at the Ocean surface weaken vertical mixing in the upper Ocean. This may reduce the upward transport of colder subsurface water, allowing the sea surface to become warmer, particularly during summer when the upper Ocean is naturally more strongly stratified.

In winter, when the North Sea is generally more thoroughly mixed, weaker surface winds can instead reduce air–sea heat exchange, including heat loss through evaporation and the transfer of heat from the relatively warmer Ocean to the colder atmosphere. This mechanism also contributes to surface warming.

Figure 3. 10-Year average of sea surface temperature difference (2008–2017) with and without wind farms using the 2050 offshore-wind scenario. Black polygons represent offshore wind farms ( Christiansen, et al. 2026 ).

The magnitude of this effect varies geographically and seasonally. A recent North Sea study estimates sea-surface warming of up to approximately 0.2°C (Fig. 3), while a study of the US East Coast predicts warming of around 0.3–0.4°C in some locations.

Air-sea exchange of CO 2

Changing surface winds and sea surface temperatures likely affect the exchange of CO₂ between the Ocean and the atmosphere. Globally, the Ocean absorbs around 25% of the CO₂ emitted by human activities. However, the size and direction of this air–sea CO₂ flux vary considerably between regions, with water temperature being an important factor because CO₂ is less soluble in warm water than in cold water. In general, tropical seas tend to release CO₂ to the atmosphere, whereas high-latitude seas tend to absorb CO₂, although Ocean circulation, mixing and biological activity also play important roles. The rate of this exchange is mainly controlled by wind speed: higher wind speeds increase turbulence at the Ocean surface and enhance the transfer of CO₂ between the sea and the atmosphere.

It follows that, in the wind wakes of large offshore wind farms, reduced wind speeds and higher sea surface temperatures could reduce the uptake of atmospheric CO₂ by the Ocean, leaving more CO 2 in the air above. The North Sea is currently a net sink for CO₂, raising the possibility that extensive offshore wind development after 2050 reduces this regional carbon sink. Because the difference in CO₂ concentration between the Ocean and atmosphere is small, even relatively modest changes in temperature or wind speed can have a substantial effect on the estimated air–sea CO₂ flux in percent.

A comprehensive assessment of how large offshore wind farms affect air–sea CO₂ fluxes would also need to consider their effects on sea state, near-surface turbulence, and biological and chemical processes around the turbines and within their wakes in the water.

Conclusion

In summary, large offshore wind farms can reduce wind speeds, dry the air, and warm the sea surface within their wakes. These changes, in turn, could reduce the transfer of atmospheric CO₂ into the underlying Ocean. An important feature of the climate effects of offshore wind farms is the close coupling between the atmosphere and the Ocean: changing one part of the system can trigger responses elsewhere.

Because offshore wind farms have not yet been deployed at the large spatial scales planned for 2050, estimates of their potential impacts rely on model simulations of future deployment scenarios. As with all modelling studies, these estimates are subject to uncertainties, which may result in either larger or smaller effects than predicted.

The deployment of tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines represents a giant experiment in the marine environment, with the potential to produce unintended and far reaching consequences for marine and coastal ecosystems. The problem is, we don’t really know what will happen. This raises an uncomfortable question: if future observations reveal the next environmental disaster, how are we going to fix it?