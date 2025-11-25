When people are concerned about the impact of offshore wind turbines on marine life they usually think of mammals and fish that swim in the sea or birds and bats that fly above, but plankton, the tiniest creatures that drift in the ocean, are often forgotten. Phytoplankton are mostly single-celled plants, but some are other life forms such as cyanobacteria or diatoms. All these organisms use photosynthesis to capture sunlight and turn it into chemical energy. In the process, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is consumed and the carbon (C) absorbed to grow their bodies while oxygen (O 2 ) is released. Phytoplankton may be microscopic but there are a lot in the ocean and together they can colour the water greenish, reddish, brownish, or milky white/blue. Blooms of phytoplankton can be easily seen from space as colourful swirls on the sea surface (Fig. 1). Phytoplankton play a critical role in ecosystems not only in the ocean but on planet Earth as a whole, as explained in the following.

Significance of Phytoplankton

Take up carbon dioxide and produce oxygen

The Amazon rain forest is widely known as the ‘lungs of the world’ because its trees and plants produce atmospheric oxygen and absorb massive amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide through the process of photosynthesis. Consequently, news about the cutting down of trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil for the UN Climate Change Conference in November (COP30), lead to public outrage. Dozens of indigenous protesters showed up at COP30 demanding better protection of their forests (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. Protesters clash with security officers at the Cop30 summit in the Brazilian city of Belem. Image Credit: Andre Coelho/EPA/Shutterstock.

Photosynthesising phytoplankton produce an estimated 80% of the world’s oxygen and play a key role in the ocean uptake of CO 2 . Atmospheric CO 2 transfers to seawater if the CO 2 concentration in air is higher than in the sea below. (Transfer goes the other way if concentrations are reversed). This CO 2 gas diffuses in seawater where it can be used by phytoplankton in their photosynthesis by which carbon enters the biological cycle (Fig. 3). The ocean absorbs about a quarter of the atmospheric CO 2 emitted by human activities. However, when the environment that supports this ‘biological pump of carbon’ in the sea is threatened on our doorstep we don’t hear much about it. Who is fighting for Phytoplankton?

Figure 3. Phytoplankton and Global Carbon Cycle. Image Credit: D. Steinberg, M. Landry

Bottom of the aquatic food web

Another reason why phytoplankton is extremely important is because phytoplankton is at the bottom of the food chain and essentially the foundation of all life in the sea (Fig. 3). Phytoplankton growth is controlled by sunlight, CO 2 , and nutrients in the water, as well as water temperature and salinity, water depth, wind, and predators grazing on them. They are the primary producers of the aquatic food web, and hence, we call phytoplankton growth primary production (measured in grams of carbon per square meter). To call CO 2 a pollutant is clearly nonsense, as is ‘cutting carbon’. In general, when vertical mixing of water layers brings nutrients into the sunlit layers at the sea surface, phytoplankton starts to grow. Phytoplankton growth is seasonal, relating to the presence of sunshine and wind, and depends on the latitude of their location.

Harmful algal blooms

On the other hand, phytoplankton colonies growing out of control can lead to harmful algal blooms. Harmful algal blooms produce toxins, they can smother underwater life, and decaying algal blooms can suffocate underwater life by consuming all the oxygen in the water. Toxic blooms occur regularly along the east coast as well as in other waters around Scotland, with health implications for shellfish, fish, fish eating predators and humans. Toxins produced by algal blooms may cause humans to get severely ill and even die when they eat poisoned shellfish. Harmful algal blooms do not only harm the natural environment but also the economy by damaging aquaculture, fishing, and tourism. Toxic blooms are difficult to predict but human activities that disturb ecosystems seem to play a role in the more frequent occurrence and intensity of harmful algal blooms.

The impact of offshore wind turbines on phytoplankton

Phytoplankton growth can be beneficial (uptake of CO 2 / release of O 2 ; bottom of the food chain) as well as damaging (harmful algal blooms) depending on environmental conditions and circumstances. Do offshore wind turbines change phytoplankton growth and are the consequences positive or negative for the environment? Offshore wind turbines can affect phytoplankton growth in several ways:

(1) the submerged parts acting as artificial reefs for marine life,

(2) chemical emissions poisoning bottom dwelling phytoplankton and marine species feeding on phytoplankton,

(3) more mixing of nutrient-arm and nutrient-rich water due to changes in the water flow around offshore wind turbine foundations, and

(4) less mixing due to reduced surface wind in the offshore wind farm wake.

Significant changes were found; both increases and decreases depending on environmental conditions such as water depth, time of the year, and type of offshore wind turbine. Modelling shows that in wind wakes of large offshore wind farm clusters in the North Sea can change primary production up to ±10%. Many scientific studies have necessarily focussed on examining the influence of a single specific factor. In the future we need to look at the cumulative impact of large offshore wind farms on all combined atmospheric, hydrodynamic, biogeochemical and ecosystem processes that control phytoplankton growth.

Phytoplankton in environmental research assessments

At present, phytoplankton are not routinely evaluated in the environmental impact assessment of a planned offshore wind farm and do not appear on the list of 35 marine pressures within the Feature Activity Sensitivity Tool (FeAST) used by Marine Scotland. At the higher level of strategic research programs, however, the consequences of large upscaling of offshore wind on phytoplankton are evaluated, e.g., FRONTLINE on a national- and ICES on an international level. Progress would be demonstrated if insights gained were systematically incorporated into planning applications.

Take home message

Same as always, the situation is not straightforward. Offshore wind farms can both enhance and hinder phytoplankton growth, and both enhancement and hindrance can benefit as well as harm the natural environment. It is not fully understood yet how offshore wind farms disturb phytoplankton concentrations, but that doesn’t seem to slow down the planning of tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines in the North Sea alone in the not-too-distant future. The consequences, if catastrophic for phytoplankton, may only become apparent when it is already too late. Phytoplankton in the ocean may not capture the imagination like the Amazon rainforest or have people care about them like they do about bigger creatures such as whales, but they are little heroes that we cannot ignore (Fig. 4).

Figure 4. We demand better protection of phytoplankton in the ocean.

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