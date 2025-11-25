Sealetters

Sealetters

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Bill Thompson's avatar
Bill Thompson
Nov 25, 2025

Thanks for the mini-course, Lonneke, and for championing the "little heroes". Lots of helpful and important takeaways in this piece.

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
Linda Bonvie's avatar
Linda Bonvie
Nov 27, 2025

Hi, and thanks for a very interesting piece. Do you have any thoughts on what is called an open loop cooling system? Sunrise wind is putting the finishing touches on its offshore substation that will utilize that method. They've been permitted to take in up to 8 million gallons of Atlantic ocean water a day and to discharge the same. The water will be chlorinated and heated when discharged. Might that have a detrimental effect on plankton?

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
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