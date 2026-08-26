The Start

After I am made redundant accept voluntary severance through early retirement, I take the opportunity to explore my options. First, I think about becoming a sea cruise lecturer. Talking about the sea while at sea? A win-win!

I give a well-received public lecture about ocean colour for the Highland Rangers at the Seadrift Visitors Centre (Fig. 1). This provides me with a recording of my presentation in front of an audience, which I use as part of my application to the Peel speaker agency. A few months later, I give this presentation online as the first High Life Highland Nature Unveiled winter talk of that year.

Success! Peel accepts me and invites me to join as a sea cruise lecturer but I have not yet managed to secure a cruise invitation. In the meantime, if you are looking for a speaker — whether on board a ship or at another venue — I would be very happy to hear from you!

Figure 1. Presenting public lecture “From the Green Room to the Whisky Barrel” for the Highland Rangers at the Seadrift Visitors Centre in Dunnett, Caithness.

10 Things

With time on my hands, I decide to write a letter to Highland councillors entitled “10 Things to Consider Before Approving Another Offshore Wind Farm”. In it, I set out my concerns about the speed at which large offshore wind farms are being developed around our county, and the need to understand their environmental and social impacts more fully before further projects are approved. The letter attracts a surprisingly high number of readers on ResearchGate, which encourages me to develop the ideas into an academic peer-reviewed paper (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. Graphical abstract for Goddijn-Murphy, L.M. (2026) 10 Things to consider before approving another offshore wind farm: A case study for Highland, Scotland. Ocean & Coastal Management. Volume 271, 107956. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2025.107956

I also launch Sealetters on Substack to continue exploring some of the issues raised in “10 Things”. The first post, Introduction to Sealetters, was published on 1 August 2025. In the Sealetter 10 Things to consider ..., I summarise my “10 Things” paper after publication in the scientific journal Ocean & Coastal Management (Fig. 2).

In all, I have posted 16 Sealetters, more than the one per month I originally planned! The increase has largely been driven by current events, particularly planning applications and consultation deadlines that have prompted additional articles.

Objections

I use the “10 Things” paper as a framework for objection letters to large offshore wind farms. This is less straightforward than I had hoped due to the enormous amounts of different planning applications documents for each project and the difficulties of finding information therein.

Ayre

My first is Objection to Ayre Offshore Wind Farm, a large floating offshore wind farm east of Orkney. It seems forgotten by the public, maybe because it is further out to sea. Ayre’s developer was a mayor player in the Orkney International Science Festival in 2023. All the more reason for me to object to this plan and give the sea a voice!

Spiorad na Mara

Next is Objection to Spiorad na Mara, a large fixed offshore wind farm that because of its proximity to the shore in the Outer Hebrides (5 km at closest point) is more difficult to ignore. A campaign group, Hebridean (SEA) Without Turbines, launches a Facebook group and petition to fight the plans.

Machair

Last month (July 2026) I submitted an objection to MachairWind, a fixed offshore wind farm (larger than Ayre and Spiorad na Mara combined) planned for the Inner Hebrides. MachairWind sparks a furious grassroots campaign against the plans: Hebridean Horizon. I think this objection letter is my best yet, you can find it in my latest Sealetter, Objection to MachairWind.

NIMSEA

I often hear people say, “I’m not against renewable energy or wind power, but this isn’t the right place,” or “Why don’t they build wind farms offshore, where they won’t bother anyone?” I disagree with both arguments.

What place is the “right” place? Just because an area is remote or sparsely populated does not make it right to industrialise it with giant wind turbines, solar arrays, and the extensive infrastructure they require. Here in the Highlands, I see peatlands being damaged by large wind farm developments. Vast concrete foundations are replacing one of nature’s most effective carbon stores.

I still hope that one day a peatland enthusiast will have the courage to launch sister-publication, Peatletters.

Figure 3. My local beach on the Ocean.

Meanwhile, I have more than enough to do researching and writing about the sea for Sealetters. It doesn’t matter where in the sea because there is only one Ocean (Fig. 3). For those who believe offshore wind is better than onshore, I explain in Offshore Wind Power in Your Backyard that even though if wind farms at sea are located so far offshore that they are out of sight, they still destroy people’s backyards and communities through their vast onshore transmission requirements.

Just ask the residents of Banniskirk in rural Scotland, who are facing plans for an electrical substation the size of a small town. It is intended to transmit electricity from the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm, the West of Orkney Wind Farm, and other proposed developments in northern Scotland to demand centres farther south. I witnessed firsthand how the Banniskirk planning application was determined by the Highland Council, an eye opening experience I describe in A Planning Process Under Strain. It shows how the planning system is struggling to cope with the unprecedented volume of proposals and seems far from democratic.

Sealetters’ performance

This first year, Sealetters has attracted 15k views in total, with most views going to A Planning Process Under Strain, followed by Who Owns the Sea?. Scotland’s Floating Wind Plans generated the most engagement, while Objection to Spiorad na Mara brought in, after the introduction, the most subscribers, .

Currently Sealetters has 96 subscribers, of which four subscribers have pledged support, and 109 unique followers. The audience is international. Half of the subscribers reside in the United Kingdom, the rest in United States, Netherlands, Canada, and France.

On 2 November 2025, Sealetters made the John O’Groat-journal and Caithness Courier with a news article in response to the publication of the “10 Things paper”. Sealetters has been shared by campaign groups such as Hebridean Horizon and Green Oceans, and a number of Facebook Groups. Please promote my Sealetters if you can and care about the health of the Ocean.

Sealetters has been an invaluable resource for me when preparing objections to planning applications for offshore wind farms. Wind Farming, Are artificial wave pools the future of surfing?, Wind Wars, 10 Things to consider ..., and Save the Phytoplankton all provide information and references that I am able to cite in my submissions and you can use them too.

Sealetters goes beyond offshore wind. In Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire, I write about the world’s first commercial floating offshore solar farm (me neither). In Lessons Learnt from Our Wave Glider Mission, I tell the story of how our autonomous vessel went missing at sea during a research mission (please read it, it is a good story).

In the not-too-distant future, I hope there will be less need to write about offshore wind, giving me more space to write about other things that need our attention, such as marine plastic pollution, as well as the things I love about the sea.

Thank you

Thank you for reading Sealetters. Please subscribe, it costs nothing. If you follow Sealetters why not subscribe to receive every new Sealetter in your email inbox and a Christmas card at the end of the year. Check your junk folder if you do, in case a Sealetter end up there.

As a present for you, I share my free e-book “Celebrating 1 Year of Sealetters”

Click for free E-book