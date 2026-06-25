It doesn’t always go according to plan

Figure 1. The yellow wave glider on deck in Scrabster Harbour, Caithness, ready for deployment.

A little over ten years ago, when I worked at the Environmental Research Institute in Thurso, we deployed a wave glider from the company Liquid Robotics: a small autonomous surface vessel powered by waves and the sun and capable of gathering ocean observation data (Fig. 1). After deployment in Thurso Bay (Fig. 2), the wave glider made its way through the Pentland Firth to monitor a 50 MW wave energy site 10 km off the coast, planned by the Scottish wave energy company Pelamis.

Figure 2. The wave glider immediately after deployment in Thurso Bay, before heading off to wave energy site in the Pentland Firth.

Our heroic little wave glider was happily cruising up and down the site in challenging conditions, measuring waves and currents, with the mission planned to last two months (Fig. 3). While it was being piloted remotely from a command centre in California, we could monitor its track online. Everything looked fine and data was being collected — until we noticed it suddenly taking off at high speed in the middle of the sea. Alarm bells started ringing, especially when it came ashore some 100 km further south and continued its journey along the road.

Figure 3. The wave glider out on its mission; photo taken with onboard camera.

The coastguard became involved in the rescue of our wave glider. What had happened was that passing fishermen had pulled the wave glider out of the sea because ‘it looked expensive’. In doing so, they damaged it, not realising that there is a large subsurface component beneath the surface float that has to be recovered carefully. The fishing vessel had its AIS (Automatic Identification System) switched off, probably because it had been scallop dredging where it should not have been.

Lessons learnt:

Autonomous vessels can operate effectively in challenging offshore environments, but operators must plan for interference, damage, and recovery.

The remoteness of offshore renewable energy sites makes surveillance, incident detection, and response more difficult.

AIS is a valuable maritime awareness tool, but reliance on AIS alone can create significant security blind spots.

Commercial and research operators should have robust recovery plans that minimise demands on coastguard resources.

Civilian maritime activity can conceal illegal, criminal, or potentially hostile behaviour.

Economic pressures on fishing communities can create incentives for illegal activity at sea.

Implications for Offshore Wind Safety and Security

Our wave glider mission exposed several vulnerabilities that are increasingly relevant as offshore infrastructure becomes more dependent on autonomous systems. The challenges of monitoring remote locations, identifying vessels operating without AIS, protecting unattended assets, and responding to incidents at sea all have implications for the safety and security of offshore renewable energy developments as illustrated below.

Autonomous vessels

Autonomous vessels can be surface vessels, such as our wave glider, or cruise below the sea surface as ROVs or small submarines. The former look like flotsam from a distance, the latter disappear from view. Wave gliders from Liquid Robotics have washed ashore on beaches in Scotland and Ireland without being claimed, raising questions about how many are sailing our seas unseen and their ownership and purpose. We have no idea.

According to world-leading offshore wind developers, remotely operated and autonomous surface vessels and drones equipped with AI can perform complex inspections, maintenance, and cargo delivery in offshore wind farms. However, as demonstrated by our experience with the wave glider, these unmanned systems can be easy to interfere with or disrupt.

At the same time, remotely controlled autonomous vehicles could be used to attack wind farms and related infrastructure. Instead of cargo, they can drop explosives in an offshore wind farm; ‘robot subs’ can cut subsea cables or install rogue devices. Citing national security concerns, Sweden vetoed plans for 13 offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

Cyber security

Autonomous vessels have the capability to interfere with digital communication systems necessary to operate an offshore wind farm. This can be through cutting digital cables or covertly establishing digital connections.

Hidden communication devices can also already be present within offshore hardware bought from foreign manufacturers. MI5 is concerned with the consented Green Volt offshore wind turbine project to be built off the East Coast of Scotland because of the proposed use of components supplied by the Chinese manufacturer Mingyang. Chinese hardware installed at sea could give China access to sensitive information without the UK’s knowledge or power production could be switched off remotely. More recently, the UK government blocked Mingyang’s plans to build what would have been the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in the Highlands, for reasons of national security concerns.

Cable failures

Cable failure represents a major vulnerability. An estimated 80 percent of financial losses suffered by offshore wind farms are caused by cable failure, of which 70 percent caused by damage from shipping, fishing, or boating activities, accidently or otherwise. Subsea cables are susceptible to criminal activity (such as illegal scallop dredging), terrorism and grey zone operations.

Although SSEN confirmed that recent large power outages in Orkney and Caithness (which I experienced in my own home in Thurso) originated within the local electricity network, speculation emerged linking the incident to the presence of a ‘Russian spy ship’. Similarly, damage to a key Faroese communications link caused by fishing activity fuelled rumours of hostile state involvement.

Grey zone activities

Offshore renewable energy technologies are vulnerable not only to industrial espionage, as illustrated by the Pelamis wave energy company case2, but also to sabotage, cyber attacks, and other forms of interference by hostile actors. Hostile states may operate in the so-called ‘grey zone’, meaning they intend to harm their opponent, especially their infrastructure assets, but don’t go as far as committing an act of war. In UK waters and the Baltic Sea region, many of these concerns have focused on Russia and the possibility of sabotage operations targeting offshore infrastructure.

Reports of the Russian intelligence vessel Yantar (Fig. 4), capable of deploying unmanned mini submarines to cut cables or plant sabotage devices, operating off Scotland in November 2025 confirm the seriousness of this threat. Earlier that year, the Russian intelligence-gathering ship Yuri Ivanov was observed loitering off the Outer Hebrides following the nearby NATO exercise Formidable Shield.

Figure 4. Russian intelligence vessel Yantar, officially an oceanographic research vessel but in the West regarded as a spy ship ( Credit: H.I. Sutton ).

Blue crime

Smuggling operations

Autonomous vessels, especially underwater vehicles, are being used to traffic illegal drugs across the globe. These ‘narco-subs’ could reach the UK from South America and would be a step up from ‘at sea drop offs’ where larger ships carry packages of drugs over the Atlantic, and drop them into the sea near the British coast for smaller boats to pick up and move ashore.

Another thing to keep in mind is, that instead of dropping the drugs into the open sea, offshore wind farms and infrastructure could be used as transshipment points for smuggled goods (for example narcotics, small arms, or counterfeits) or even people.

Illegal fishing

The Scottish Government is investigating seven cases of suspected illegal scallop dredging, the latest being in Orkney in 2024. Illegal dredging not only damages seabed habitats, it can also break critical subsea cables. According to the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, fishermen are increasing squeezed between offshore developments. Due to the numerous large offshore wind farms off the north of Scotland being planned just outside Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), the temptation to illegally fish in MPAs will increase. Any vessel over 15-metres is required by law to sail with AIS on, but as we saw with our wave glider being picked up out of the water, it is easy to fish ‘dark’.

Take home message

At the end of the day, our wave glider mission demonstrates that the greatest challenge is not the technology itself, but the environment in which it operates. The Ocean is vast, remote, and difficult to monitor. We often do not know what is happening at sea until something goes wrong. As offshore infrastructure expands and autonomous systems become more common, the ability to detect, understand, and respond to events at sea will become just as important as the technology itself.