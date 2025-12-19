Thank you for reading Sealetters! I have had thousands of views since my start in August and the number of subscriptions is steadily growing. A special thanks to my subscribers and followers, and a very special thanks to those who have pledged financial support (I have not felt ready yet to activate this). It means a lot to know that readers appreciate my research and writing. I will take a break over the holidays and hope to see you again in 2026.
Peace on Earth and Peace in the Ocean, Lonneke X
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Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you! I look forward to reading Sealetters in the new year.
Enjoy the holidays Lonneke.