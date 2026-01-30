Background

The planning application for the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm was published in the Gazette on 12 December 2025. The deadline for submitting a representation (objection) is 8 February 2026. Because this consultation period runs largely over the holiday season, the public has been given very little time to get to grips with this huge and complex proposal. Scottish Ministers may consider representations submitted after the deadline, but there is no guarantee that late submissions will carry the same weight.

I’ve written a representation myself, as a member of the public, and I’ve included it below in this post. With so little time and so much material to work my way through (I was away on holiday myself), I had to be selective. I relied on my ‘10 Things’ paper and previous Sealetters to guide how I assessed the planning documents. Information about the proposed development is spread across thousands of pages and many separate reports, which is why I refer to specific application documents rather than just the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in my objection letter.

After drafting my submission, I used ChatGPT to help tidy up the language and make it more formal and suitable for submission to the Scottish Ministers. It also helped me find the information I was looking for in the huge volume of planning documents.

After all that work, I can only hope that my representation will be read and will make some small difference. If you’re able to, and I know there is not much time left, you might consider submitting one too (details in Gazette). Even a short response helps show that people are paying attention and that we, as members of the public, care. Or you could click the like button 🤍 to bring this Sealetter to the attention of more people.

The proposed development

The proposal is for the offshore works of a large offshore floating wind farm east of Orkney in the north of Scotland (Fig. 1), and comprises:

Array Area: 200 km²

Distance of Array Area from the shore at closest point: 22 km

Maximum number of Wind Turbines: 67

Wind Turbine maximum rotor diameter: 326 m

Wind Turbine maximum tip height from: 356 m

Maximum number of Offshore Substation Platforms: 2

Maximum number of Offshore Export Cables: 4

Central location: 58°51.661885’N -2°12.073946’E (WGS84)

The installed capacity of the proposed generating station: 1,008 MW

Figure 1. Flyer inviting the Public to Pre-Application Consultation Events.

Objection letter

DR. LONNEKE GODDIJN-MURPHY

Address: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

E-mail: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX



Date: 30 January 2026





To: Scottish Ministers (Marine Scotland – Marine Directorate)

MD.MarineRenewables@gov.scot





Subject: Objection to the Planning Application for Ayre Offshore Wind Farm (Offshore Works)





Dear Sir / Madam,

I am writing to formally object to the planning application for the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm.

It is considered that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) fails to fully assess likely significant effects on the marine environment, human health, coastal communities, and infrastructure. As explained in the following sections, key gaps in the assessment, combined with scientific uncertainty and unquantified cumulative impacts, mean that the application cannot yet be determined as compliant with Scottish planning and EIA requirements. Further detailed assessment and mitigation are therefore required before consent can be granted.

The sea as legal entity

The concept of granting legal personhood to the ocean or other natural resources has been the subject of serious academic and policy studies and has already been implemented in various parts of the world. In Scotland, for example, the ocean has been afforded representation at the board level of the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) [1].

These developments illustrate a changing relationship between humans and the marine environment, highlighting that impacts by the Proposed Development considered acceptable today may not align with societal expectations or legal standards for future generations.

Vulnerability to terroristic, militaristic, and criminal attacks

The Proposed Development includes up to 360 km of subsea cables and covers 200 km², located at least 22 km offshore [2]. Its remote location and large spatial extent make turbines, cables, and infrastructure potentially vulnerable to criminal, terrorist, or grey-zone activities [3]. While the Applicant states, “such risks are “effectively managed through industry standards, risk assessments, and operational plans” [4], no detailed assessment or evidence is provided, which is a matter of public concern.

Recent reports of the Russian intelligence vessel Yantar operating off Scotland, capable of deploying mini submarines to cut cables or plant sabotage devices, underscore the vulnerability of offshore infrastructure [5]. Although SSEN confirmed that recent outages in Orkney and Caithness originated locally [6], worries persist regarding the vulnerability of the Northern Isles’ energy and telecoms infrastructure to interference [7,8].

Additional concerns include potential rogue communication devices in offshore hardware and the use of foreign-manufactured turbine components, including Chinese suppliers such as Mingyang, which MI5 has identified as a security risk [3]. The application provides no information on the origin or security vetting of major hardware, and given the Proposed Development’s location within a designated military exercise area, a specific security assessment should be required before consent is granted.

Unexploded ordnance on the seabed

There are hundreds of thousands of items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the UK and European waters, creating serious risks to marine users during offshore wind development. The EIA considers these hazards only within the Array Site and Export Cable Corridor [9], but does not address the displacement of fishermen into higher-risk areas, as has occurred in the Firth of Forth [10].

The UXO risk assessment should extend beyond the Array Site and Export Cable Corridor to include areas where fishing and other marine activities may be displaced, to fully capture potential hazards to human safety.

Impact on phytoplankton growth and primary production

Phytoplankton play a critical role in oxygen production and oceanic carbon uptake and form the base of the marine food web. While essential, excessive phytoplankton growth can lead to harmful algal blooms [3,11]. Offshore wind turbines may influence phytoplankton growth in multiple ways, and can both enhance and reduce primary production [3,11].

The Applicant’s qualitative assessment suggests that the impact on phytoplankton growth is minimal [12]. However, this assessment appears to consider changes only within the Array Area and does not clearly explain the mechanisms of impact or potential effects further offshore.

In particular, wind wake effects—reduced surface wind and altered mixing downstream of turbines—may modify nutrient transport and phytoplankton growth in waters beyond the immediate Array Area. While the Applicant’s qualitative assessment concludes wake effects are minor [13], this contrasts with numerical modelling of the North Sea, which calculates that large offshore wind farm clusters can alter primary production by up to ±10% and reduce oxygen concentrations across a wider area [14].

Given the UK and Scottish Governments’ ambitious net zero and decarbonisation targets [15,16], it is essential that the Applicant undertakes more detailed site-specific and regional research before concluding that impacts on primary production and the broader marine ecosystem are minimal. The pace of offshore wind development has outstripped the capacity of current research, and without robust evidence, the potential ecosystem impacts remain uncertain.

Leading edge erosion of turbine blades

Leading-edge erosion, caused by the impact of raindrops and airborne particles on turbine blade coatings [3], becomes increasingly significant as blade lengths increase and tip speeds rise. With the proposed rotor diameter of 326 m, substantial leading-edge erosion can be expected [17].

This erosion has multiple consequences. Environmentally, it contributes to microplastic shedding, while operationally, it reduces aerodynamic efficiency, shortening the lifespan of a wind turbine blade. Conditions in the northeastern North Sea, with its higher wind and precipitation, accelerate coating degradation, resulting in blade lifetimes approximately 20% shorter than in the southwestern North Sea [17].

Despite these factors, the publicly available planning documents do not include a specific assessment of leading-edge erosion, nor of the associated microplastic pollution, efficiency losses, or reduced turbine lifespan. This represents a gap in the assessment of both environmental and operational impacts.

Pollution by anti-corrosion systems on the metal

Corrosion-protection systems are employed to prevent turbine structures from rusting, and sacrificial anodes or other cathodic protection systems can release highly toxic metals into the marine environment over time [3,18]. This concern is especially significant for floating platforms, whose larger subsurface structures require more extensive protection systems, which may result in higher inputs of trace metals.

However, the EIA does not assess the potential environmental impacts of these materials, nor does it describe any mitigation strategy to minimize metal pollution such as proposed by Watson et al. [19]. The absence of this information represents a gap in the environmental assessment, and it is requested that the Applicant provides full details of corrosion-protection methods, anticipated emissions, and strategies to mitigate trace metal impacts before consent is granted.

Underwater infrasound

Infrasound—very low-frequency sound below 20 Hz—behaves fundamentally differently from higher-frequency acoustic noise. In the marine environment, infrasound can propagate over hundreds of kilometres [3], extending well beyond the subsea noise study area defined in the EIA, limited to the area within and up to 75 km from the Site Boundary [20].

Infrasound is known to affect whales and a wide range of other marine organisms, including jellyfish, fish, reptiles, cetaceans, and more. Many of these species rely on infrasound for navigation, foraging, social communication, mate attraction, courtship, and territorial behaviour [3].

However, the EIA considers only conventional acoustic noise in the 20 Hz to 80 kHz range [20] and concludes that impacts on marine mammals and other receptors are of minor adverse significance [4]. Furthermore, acoustic noise from floating wind turbines and mooring systems during operation has been assessed only qualitatively, reflecting the lack of precedent, as no large-scale floating offshore wind farms currently operate anywhere in the world [20]. The potential effects of lower frequency infrasound are not explicitly addressed. This introduces a level of uncertainty that the EIA does not fully quantify.

It is therefore requested that the Applicant undertakes a dedicated assessment of infrasound generation and propagation from large floating offshore wind farms, including its spatial extent beyond the current study area, and evaluate the potential impacts on marine species known to rely on infrasound. Such an assessment should be included to ensure a precautionary and comprehensive evaluation of underwater noise impacts prior to the determination of this application.

Moving underwater shadows

The potential impacts of visual cues from offshore wind turbines on aquatic species remain poorly understood, and the underlying physical processes are not yet well characterised. For example, lensing effects caused by surface water waves enhance, rather than attenuate, the contrast created by turbine blade shadows penetrating the water column, contrary to assumptions applied in current EIAs [3] and repeated within the EIA of the Proposed Development [21].

The Applicant states that “the information presented is sufficient evidence to scope out the impact of shadow flicker on fish and shellfish receptors, with a particular emphasis on diadromous fish”. However, no empirical evidence is provided to demonstrate the absence of effects, and notwithstanding this uncertainty, the Applicant concludes that impacts would be negligible or non-existent [21].

It is therefore requested that the Applicant reconsiders the scoping-out of visual and moving shadow effects on aquatic species, and provide a robust assessment informed by current scientific uncertainty. In the absence of such evidence, a precautionary approach should be adopted to ensure that potential impacts on fish and shellfish receptors are adequately assessed prior to determination.

Changes to coastal waves

The wave model used in the EIA to simulate the impact of the proposed development on wave conditions considers only the blockage effects of fixed subsurface structures [22]. However, the interaction between floating wind turbines and waves is fundamentally different [3,23]. In such systems, wave–structure interactions are more complex and include inertial forces arising from the motion of the floating structures within the water column, which are not captured by fixed-foundation models [24].

Numerical modelling by Deng et al. [24] predicts that, under certain conditions, the side columns of semi-submersible floating turbines can reduce significant wave height by more than 50%, producing a wave wake extending up to 1 km downstream, with associated changes to wave wavelength and direction. In addition, the EIA does not assess potential modifications to surface wind fields caused by the turbines, nor the consequent effects on local and regional wave conditions [22].

These omissions are material, as changes in wave climate could have adverse consequences for recreational activities such as surfing, kayaking, and paddleboarding along the east coast of Orkney, and at locations in Caithness including Sinclair’s Bay, Dunnet Bay, Thurso East, Brimms Head Reef, and Sandside Bay [25]. Whether such impacts would be of only minor significance, as concluded in the EIA [4], has not been demonstrated.

Wave exposure is also a key controlling factor for intertidal and nearshore rocky shore communities, and alterations to wave conditions may have ecological consequences [3]. These potential impacts on coastal habitats and species are not valued in the EIA [4].

It is therefore requested that the Applicant undertakes a revised wave climate assessment that explicitly accounts for floating turbine dynamics. This assessment should evaluate changes to wave height, direction, and wavelength, and consider the potential implications for coastal recreation and wave-dependent marine and intertidal ecosystems, prior to determination of the application.

Wind theft

The potential aerodynamic interactions between the Proposed Development and existing and planned onshore wind farms have not been addressed. It is well established that wind wakes generated by large offshore wind farms can extend over 100 km downstream, resulting in reductions in turbine energy yield of up to several tens of percent [3, 26]. Such effects, often described as ‘wind theft’, may therefore have a material impact on the operational performance of neighbouring wind farms, including the anticipated onshore wind farms Costa Head and Hesta Head, and community wind farm Quanterness on Orkney.

The Applicant’s EIA considers wind wake effects only in relation to physical oceanographic processes, such as stratification, and does not provide a quantitative or robust assessment of potential impacts on neighbouring wind farms [13]. This represents a significant omission, as the potential reduction in power generation and associated economic implications for adjacent projects is a material consideration for the consent process.

Accordingly, the application should be revised to include a full, quantitative assessment of wind wake interactions between the Proposed Development and nearby turbines, including projected reductions in energy yield.

Economic, environmental, and social impacts

Work on the nearby West of Orkney Wind Farm has been paused due to the prohibitive cost of the power grid connection (among the highest in the north of Scotland) rendering such projects economically uncompetitive compared with those in England [27]. This raises serious concerns about the viability of the Proposed Development, particularly as floating wind remains substantially more expensive than fixed-bottom technology (£216/MWh vs £90/MWh) [28].

Transmission from the Array Area would require major onshore infrastructure, including extensive cable trenches, substations, and 400 kV overhead lines in Caithness. The environmental and social impacts of these works would be significant, causing landscape disruption and affecting local communities [29].

These considerations occur alongside substantial constraint payments already borne by consumers for offshore wind farms in north-east Scotland [3], highlighting wider economic implications.

In light of these factors, it is considered that the cumulative economic, environmental, and social impacts of the Proposed Development deserve further consideration. The application would benefit from a more detailed assessment of onshore infrastructure impacts and economic feasibility before consent is granted.

Mental health

Uninterrupted vistas, expansive open spaces, long views to the horizon, and clear night skies are essential to the health and wellbeing of local communities and visitors, providing well‑documented emotional, psychological, and physical benefits, which are amplified when landscapes and seascapes remain unspoilt and tranquil [3]. As it is stated in the EIA that “significant visual effects are likely at open coastal locations closer to the Proposed Development in Orkney” [4], it risks significantly diminishing these qualities for residents and visitors in Orkney.

The associated onshore infrastructure in Caithness causes considerable grief [29]. Close‑knit communities are already experiencing severe disruption by the planning process, with serious mental health impacts, as stressed by a neighbour of the proposed substation site [29].

The planning application fails to adequately address how residents’ sense of place or connection with their community would be affected. It is therefore requested that the planning authority fully assess the cumulative effects on landscape, seascape, and community wellbeing, and demonstrate how these impacts will be effectively mitigated, before any consent is granted, as this represents a material consideration in the decision-making process.

Concluding remarks

The matters set out above indicate that the publicly available project documentation do not provide a sufficiently comprehensive or precautionary assessment of the Proposed Development. Several potentially significant environmental, physical, social, economic, and security-related impacts are either insufficiently assessed, scoped out without robust evidence, or not addressed at all. In several instances, conclusions of negligible or minor impact are reached despite acknowledged scientific uncertainty and the absence of site-specific quantitative analysis.

Given the scale, novelty, and cumulative nature of the development, and the evolving recognition of the marine environment as a complex and vulnerable system, the information currently available is not adequate to support an informed determination. It is therefore considered that consent should not be granted at this stage. A revised application, supported by targeted and up-to-date assessments addressing the identified gaps and adopting a precautionary approach, should be required before the Proposed Development is taken forward.

Thank you for your attention to this objection.

Kind Regards,

Dr. L.M. Goddijn-Murphy





REFERENCES

1. The Scottish Association for Marine Science (2025. The Ocean Enters the Boardroom Available online: https://www.sams.ac.uk/news/sams-news-ocean-on-the-board (Accessed 19 May 2025)

2. Thistle Wind Partners (2024). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore Scoping Report. Ref No. TWP-AYR-RPS-OFC-RPT-00031 / FINAL. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/ayre_offshore_wind_farm_-_scop0049_-_offshore_scoping_report_-_developer_to_md-lot_redacted.pdf (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

3. Goddijn-Murphy, L.M. (2026). 10 Things to consider before approving another offshore wind farm: A case study for Highland, Scotland. Ocean Coast. Manag. Volume 271, 107956; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2025.107956

4. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report. Non-Technical Summary, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-ENV-RPT-00033. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/ayre_offshore_wind_farm_-_section_36_and_marine_licences_application_-_eia_-_non-technical_summary_redacted.pdf (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

5. BBC News (2025). How serious is the Russian spy ship move? Available online: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gpgj6d4e6o. (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

6. The Orcadian (2025). Caithness windfarm fault behind Orkney blackout, confirm SSEN. Available online: https://orcadian.co.uk/caithness-windfarm-fault-behind-orkney-blackout-confirm-ssen/ (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

7. STV News (2025). Power cuts caused by network fault amid ‘wild’ Russia speculation. Available online: https://news.stv.tv/highlands-islands/orkney-and-caithness-power-cuts-caused-by-network-fault-amid-wild-russia-speculation (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

8. Shetland News (2025). Damage to vital communication links caused by fishing activity, Faroese cable owner confirms. Available online: https://www.shetnews.co.uk/2025/11/27/damage-vital-communication-links-caused/ (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

9. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 2, Chapter 3: Project Description, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00005. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_1_-_chapter_3_-_project_description.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

10. East Lothian Courier (2015). Port Seton fishermen fear for lives from unexploded bombs. Available online: https://www.eastlothiancourier.com/news/25054490.port-seton-fishermen-fear-lives-unexploded-bombs/ (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

11. Sealetters (2025). Save the Phytoplankton. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/fight-for-phytoplankton (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

12. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 3, Technical Appendix 7.1: Physical Processes Baseline Environment, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00025. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_3_-_technical_appendix_7.1_-_physical_processes_baseline_environment.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

13. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 2, Chapter 7: Physical Processes, Ref no TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00013. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_2_-_chapter_7_-_physical_processes.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

14. Daewel, U., Akhtar, N., Christiansen, N. et al. (2022) Offshore wind farms are projected to impact primary production and bottom water deoxygenation in the North Sea.

Commun. Earth Environ., 3, p. 292; https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00625-0

15. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Thistle Wind Partners submits onshore plans for pioneering Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Available online: https://www.thistlewindpartners.scot/news/thistle-wind-partners-submits-onshore-plans-for-pioneering-ayre-offshore-wind-farm/ (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

16. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report. Planning Statement TWP-AYR-ERM-OFE-RPT-00009 Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/offshore_planning_statement_0.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

17. TNO (2025). Better damage prediction for offshore wind turbine blades. Available online: https://www.tno.nl/en/newsroom/2025/03/damage-prediction-wind-turbine-blades/ (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

18. Sealetters (2025). Wind Farming. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/wind-farming (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

19. G.J. Watson, G. Banfield, S.C.L. Watson, et al. (2025). Offshore wind energy: assessing trace element inputs and the risks for co-location of aquaculture. npj Ocean Sustain, 4, p. 1; https://doi.org/10.1038/s44183-024-00101-6

20. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 3, Technical Appendix 10.4: Subsea Noise Technical Report, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00017. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_3_-_technical_appendix_10.4_-_subsea_noise_technical_report.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

21. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 2, Chapter 9: Fish and Shellfish, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00058. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_2_-_chapter_9_-_fish_and_shellfish.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

22. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 3, Technical Appendix 7.2: Model Design and Validation. Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00026. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_3_-_technical_appendix_7.2_-_physical_processes_model_design_and_validation.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

23. Sealetters (2025). Are artificial wave pools the future of surfing? Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/are-artificial-wave-pools-the-future (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

24. Deng, S., Yang, S., Chen, S., Chen, D., Yang, X., and Cui, S. (2024). A parameterization scheme for the floating wind farm in a coupled atmosphere–wave model (COAWST v3.7), Geosci. Model Dev., 17, 4891–4909; https://doi.org/10.5194/gmd-17-4891-2024

25. Thistle Wind Partners (2025). Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Offshore EIA Report Volume 2, Chapter 16: Infrastructure and Other Users, Ref No TWP-AYR-RPS-OFE-RPT-00039. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/vol_2_-_chapter_16_-_infrastructure_and_other_users.pdf (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

26. Sealetters (2025) Wind Wars. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/wind-wars (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

27. BBC News (2026). Plans for huge wind farm paused over ‘unfair’ grid charges. Available online: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8x919v8g19o (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

28. Financial Times (2026). Record UK offshore wind auction boosts plan to decarbonise by 2030. Available online: https://archive.is/20260114141724/https://www.ft.com/content/0dd16df2-64b0-407a-bbfd-c939dfabc3f8 (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

29. Sealetters (2025). A Planning Process Under Strain. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/a-planning-process-under-strain (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

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