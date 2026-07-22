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Becks's avatar
Becks
Aug 14Edited

This is an impressive document and I’m so glad to have found this as I’ve been stewing around wondering why nobody is talking louder about the plans on Substack. But the greenwashing you so rightly introduce with just goes to prove the scramble to get these island voices heard. We’ve objected, signed and are causing a commotion

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
Charles's avatar
Charles
Aug 14

This thing is utter insanity. I’m not an islander but I’ve been visiting Islay for about thirty years. They want to build it there for their “convenience”…

The power imbalance is grotesque. There’s not nearly enough news coverage of this atrocity. I only found out about it through the Ileach. I’ve objected, written to my MP and all that stuff, I’m now trying to track down environmentally inclined journalists who might be interested.

We’re not beaten yet.

All the best.

CH

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
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