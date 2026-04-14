Sealetters

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Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
Apr 18Edited

Thank you for this, Loneke! This represents an enormous investment of time and energy on your part. Having myself read several of these voluminous Environmental Impact Studies and submitted comments (although not nearly as comprehensive and well-cited as yours), I know how much time it takes. Of course the developers and government are counting on very few people ever expending that much time and brain power slogging through and analyzing these thousand page documents. Salute to you! Excellent work!

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
Jun 19

Excellent! You’ve demonstrated reasonable concerns that would stop a fossil or nuclear facility in its tracks, but all around the world we continue to take the approach that either 1) energy sources like wind and solar are wholly benevolent and incapable of harming anything or 2) we must have “clean” energy at any cost. Some costs are too high. Wind (and solar) should be held to the same standards as other energy sources. Impacts should be studied, not regarded as irrelevant.

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
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