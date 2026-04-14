Background

Shortly after I posted my last Sealetter, Who Owns the Sea, the offshore wind site “Spiorad na Mara” went from Lease Awarded to In Planning. On 26th March, a Public notice was given for the planning application, explaining how members of the public and other stakeholders can comment on the proposal.

The development is lead by Canadian power producer Northland Power🍁 in partnership with ESB, an energy company owned by the Irish Government ☘️. These two companies have the North West of Scotland in their sights to help accelerating the global energy transition (another site is Havbredey).

Spiorad na Mara is in the Outer Hebrides, a beautifully unspoilt part of the world with a rich history and folklore. Spiorad na Mara, meaning Spirit of the Sea in Scottish Gaelic, is a reference to the connection of the local communities with the sea and Hebridean folklore.

Spiorad na Mara was previously known as N4, but this name did nothing for their brand identity. Renaming a boat is often considered risky by sailors the world over and has to be done carefully to prevent inviting misfortune at sea. I wonder if the same applies for offshore wind farms and if a ritual was performed to protect N4.

We can carry out our own protective ritual by submitting a representation. The consultation period ends on 7 May. Even a short response helps show that people are paying attention and that we, as members of the public, care. Or you could click the like button 🤍 to bring this Sealetter to the attention of more people.

The proposed development

Figure 1. Predicted view of the proposed development from Arnol Village on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland (Modified image from photomontage in EIA Report ).

The proposal is for a large offshore wind farm fixed to the seabed of the northwest coast of the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles, Scotland (Fig. 1).

• Array Area: 161 km²

• Distance of Array Area from the shore at closest point: 5 km

• Maximum number of Wind Turbines: 60

• Wind Turbine maximum tip height from: 356 m

• Maximum number of Offshore Substation Platforms: 3

• Maximum number of Offshore Export Cables: 3

• Central location: 58° 24.485’ N 006° 47.273’ W (WGS84)

• The installed capacity of the proposed generating station: 900 MW

PDF of letter below

Objection letter

DR. LONNEKE GODDIJN-MURPHY

Address: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

E-mail: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Date: 14 April 2026

To: Scottish Ministers (Marine Scotland – Marine Directorate) MD.MarineRenewables@gov.scot

Subject: Objection to the Planning Application for Spiorad na Mara Offshore Wind Farm (Offshore Works)

Dear Sir / Madam,

I am writing to formally object to the planning application for the Spiorad na Mara Offshore Wind Farm.

It is considered that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) fails to fully assess likely significant effects on the marine environment, human health, coastal communities, and infrastructure. As explained in the following sections, key gaps in the assessment, combined with scientific uncertainty and unquantified cumulative impacts, mean that the application cannot yet be determined as compliant with Scottish planning and EIA requirements. Further detailed assessment and mitigation are therefore required before consent can be granted.

The sea as legal entity

The concept of granting legal personhood to the ocean or other natural resources has been the subject of serious academic and policy studies and has already been implemented in various parts of the world. In Scotland, for example, the ocean has been afforded representation at the board level of the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) [1].

These developments illustrate a changing relationship between humans and the marine environment, highlighting that impacts by the Proposed Development considered acceptable today may not align with societal expectations or legal standards for future generations.

Vulnerability to terroristic, militaristic, and criminal attacks

The Proposed Development covers 208 km² and includes up to 350 km of subsea cables, located at least 5 km offshore [2]. Its remote location and large spatial extent make turbines, cables, and infrastructure potentially vulnerable to criminal, terrorist, or grey-zone activities [3].

The scoping report and related publicly available material do not mention any of these vulnerabilities. This despite Russian intelligence gathering ship Yuri Ivanov loitering in waters off the Outer Hebrides last year, following the completion of major NATO exercise Formidable Shield that took place nearby [4]. Later that year, the Russian intelligence vessel Yantar, capable of deploying mini submarines to cut cables or plant sabotage devices, was seen operating in the north of Scotland [5].

Additional concerns include potential rogue communication devices in offshore hardware and the use of foreign-manufactured turbine components, including Chinese suppliers such as Ming Yang, which MI5 has identified as a security risk [3]. Recently, the UK government blocked Ming Yang’s plans to open the UK’s largest wind turbine manufacturing plant in the Highlands [6]. The Applicant provides no information on the origin or security vetting of major hardware.

Given the increasing strategic importance of offshore wind and associated infrastructure, it would be helpful for the decision-maker to understand whether such risks have been assessed, and how the Proposed Development’s resilience to external disruption has been taken into account.

Unexploded ordnance on the seabed

There are hundreds of thousands of items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the UK and European waters, creating serious risks to marine users during offshore wind development. Following initial site investigations, the Applicant does not anticipate that UXO clearance will be required for the Offshore Project and as such clearance of UXO is not included in this EIA or associated applications [7]. The Applicant considers UXO hazards only within the Array Site and Export Cable Corridor, but does not address the displacement of fishermen into higher-risk areas, as has occurred in the Firth of Forth [8].

The UXO risk assessment should extend beyond the Array Site and Export Cable Corridor to include areas where fishing and other marine activities may be displaced, to fully capture potential hazards to human safety.

Impact on phytoplankton growth and primary production

Phytoplankton play a critical role in oxygen production and oceanic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) uptake and form the base of the marine food web; while essential, excessive phytoplankton growth can lead to harmful algal blooms [3]. Offshore wind turbines may influence phytoplankton growth in multiple ways, and can both significantly enhance and reduce primary production, not only locally but also in the wider region [3,9,10].

While marine water quality is addressed at a high level, there is no evaluation of how construction and operation—particularly increased turbidity, sediment disturbance, and changes to water column dynamics—may affect light availability, nutrient cycling, and hence phytoplankton growth [11].

Given the Applicant’s claim to contribute to Scotland’s 2045 net zero emissions target and up to 1.7 million tonnes of CO 2 savings [12], the absence of a baseline characterisation of phytoplankton concentrations and an impact assessment represents a gap in the EIA. A project of this scale should include explicit consideration of phytoplankton productivity and associated ecosystem implications.

Leading edge erosion of turbine blades

Leading-edge erosion, caused by the impact of raindrops and airborne particles on turbine blade coatings [3], becomes increasingly significant as blade lengths increase and tip speeds rise. With the proposed rotor diameter of up to 330 m [7], among the largest ever proposed, substantial leading-edge erosion can be expected [13].

This erosion has multiple consequences. Environmentally, it contributes to microplastic shedding, while operationally, it reduces aerodynamic efficiency, shortening the lifespan of a wind turbine blade. Conditions in the northeastern North Sea, with its higher wind and precipitation, accelerate coating degradation, resulting in blade lifetimes approximately 20% shorter than in the southwestern North Sea [13]. Seeing that the west coast of northern Scotland is more exposed to the rain-bearing westerly winds during winter storms than the east coast [14], leading edge erosion is expected to be worse in wind farms outside the Western Isles than anywhere in the North Sea.

Despite these factors, the publicly available planning documents do not include a specific assessment of leading-edge erosion, nor of the associated microplastic pollution, efficiency losses, or reduced turbine lifespan. This represents a gap in the assessment of both environmental and operational impacts.

Pollution by anti-corrosion systems on the metal

Corrosion-protection systems are employed to prevent turbine structures from rusting, both above and below water level, and sacrificial anodes or other cathodic protection systems can release highly toxic metals into the marine environment over time [3,15].

However, the EIA does not assess the potential environmental impacts of these materials, nor does it describe any mitigation strategy to minimize metal pollution such as proposed by Watson et al. [16]. The absence of this information represents a gap in the environmental assessment, and it is requested that the Applicant provides full details of corrosion-protection methods, anticipated emissions, and strategies to mitigate trace metal impacts before consent is granted.

Underwater infrasound

Infrasound—very low-frequency sound below 20 Hz—behaves fundamentally differently from higher-frequency acoustic sound. In the marine environment, infrasound can propagate over hundreds of kilometres [3], extending well beyond the Offshore Development Area.

Whales and a wide range of other marine organisms, including jellyfish, fish, reptiles, cetaceans, and more, are known to be sensitive to infrasound. Many of these species rely on infrasound for navigation, foraging, social communication, mate attraction, courtship, and territorial behaviour [3].

The Applicants’ noise modelling and prediction considers conventional underwater acoustic noise in the 23–8,000 Hz range, with detailed modelling focused on pile driving [7]. Pile driving is predicted to have potentially significant effects on marine mammals and fish, but these effects are temporary and therefore considered acceptable. Noise from operational turbines and vessels is assessed qualitatively and expected to be low impact. Frequencies below 23 Hz, in the infrasound range, are not explicitly represented in the quantitative modelling tables, introducing a level of uncertainty that the EIA does not fully address.

It is therefore requested that the Applicant undertakes a dedicated assessment of infrasound generation and propagation, including its spatial extent beyond the current study area, and evaluates the potential impacts on marine species known to rely on infrasound.

Moving underwater shadows

The potential impacts of visual cues from offshore wind turbines on aquatic species remain poorly understood, and the underlying physical processes are not yet well characterised. Contrary to assumptions applied in current EIAs for offshore wind turbines, lensing effects caused by surface water waves intensify, rather than attenuate, the contrast created by turbine blade shadows penetrating the water column [3].

Although the Array Area may intersect migratory routes of species such as Atlantic salmon, the marine ecology chapters do not address the potential effects of turbine shadowing on fish or marine mammals [17]. The Applicant provides no clear justification for excluding subsurface moving shadows or visual stimuli arising from rotating turbine blades from the assessment of impacts on marine life. This omission introduces uncertainty regarding the full ecological impact of the Proposed Development on visually sensitive species.

It is therefore requested that the Applicant considers the scoping-out of visual and moving shadow effects on aquatic species, and provides a robust assessment informed by current scientific uncertainty. In the absence of such evidence, a precautionary approach should be adopted to ensure that potential impacts on fish and shellfish receptors are adequately assessed prior to determination.

Changes to Physical and Coastal Processes

The hydrodynamical models applied in the EIA to predict the effects of the Proposed Development on the marine environment solely model through turbine–water interactions (e.g. added drag) [18]. This approach does not account for the influence of the wind farm on near-surface wind fields.

Large offshore wind arrays are known to modify near-surface wind speeds through wake effects, reducing wind velocities and altering turbulence over considerable distances. These changes can influence air–sea exchange processes, including wind stress, wave growth, and vertical mixing, with potential implications for stratification and sediment dynamics beyond the Array Area [19].

The Applicant assumes that the Proposed Development does not alter the atmospheric drivers of the marine system, however [18]. This represents a limitation of the modelling approach, as it excludes a plausible pathway of impact and may lead to an underestimation of the spatial extent and magnitude of changes to physical processes.

It is therefore important that this limitation is clearly acknowledged and justified, particularly in relation to the assessment’s conclusions on physical and coastal processes.

Wind theft

The potential aerodynamic interactions between the Proposed Development and existing or planned wind farms have not been assessed within the submitted application. It is well established that wakes generated by large offshore wind arrays can extend over distances exceeding 100 km downstream, resulting in reductions in turbine energy yield of up to several tens of percent [3,20]. Such effects, often referred to as “wind wake losses” or “wind theft”, may therefore have a material impact on the operational performance of neighbouring wind farms.

There is potential for interaction of the Proposed Development with nearby developments, including the offshore wind farm Talisk (lease awarded), as well as onshore wind farms on the Isle of Lewis such as Point and Sandwick Wind Farm (operational), Sandwick East Wind Farm (pre-construction), and Stornoway Wind Farm (consented). The absence of any assessment of these interactions represents a significant omission, as potential reductions in power generation and associated economic implications for adjacent projects are material considerations in the consent process.

Furthermore, UK Government guidance encourages a “good neighbour” approach to offshore wind development, including constructive engagement between developers [21]. As part of this, developers are expected to consider wake interactions and, where relevant, undertake assessments to understand the potential impacts of their development on nearby wind farms.

Economic and social Impacts

Work on the nearby West of Orkney Wind Farm has been paused due to the prohibitive cost of the power grid connection (among the highest in the north of Scotland) rendering such projects economically uncompetitive compared with those in England [22]. This raises serious concerns about the viability of the Proposed Development which is further from major demand centres than West of Orkney Wind Farm, as its electricity must travel a much longer distance through onshore and subsea transmission infrastructure to reach the main grid in southern Scotland and beyond.

This consideration occurs alongside substantial constraint payments already borne by consumers for offshore wind farms in the north of Scotland [3], highlighting wider economic implications.

Transmission from the Array Area to where it is needed would require major onshore infrastructure, including extensive cable trenches, substations, and a workers’ camp on the Isle of Lewis. The environmental and social impacts of these works would be significant, causing landscape disruption and affecting local tight-knit communities. Further down the transmission network, Highland Council recently refused planning permission for the Fanellan energy hub near Beauly [23].

A community survey of residents in West Lewis regarding the Proposed Development demonstrates significant local concern with 88% of respondents expressing opposition [24], citing the destruction of Gaelic culture and community, and the absence of any significant benefit to islanders, among other concerns.

Contemplating these factors, it is considered that the cumulative economic and social impacts of the Proposed Development deserve further consideration. The application would benefit from a more detailed assessment of social impacts and economic feasibility before consent is granted.

Decommissioning

Environmental impacts and sustainability

The EIA states that structures above the seabed will be removed but provides limited clarity on the extent of infrastructure that will remain in situ [7]. The Proposed Development includes a range of possible foundation types—monopiles, tripods, jackets, suction buckets, and gravity base structures—which have markedly different seabed penetration depths and footprints [7].

The fate of associated elements, including corrosion protection systems for steel structures, is also unclear. Partial removal of substructures may result in substantial infrastructure being left within the seabed, with potential long-term environmental implications.

The EIA does not specify how turbine blades will be managed at end of life. Given that turbine blades are composed of composite materials that are difficult to recycle, and that disposal to landfill remains common practice [25], the absence of a defined strategy introduces uncertainty regarding the long-term environmental effects of decommissioning.

This appears inconsistent with the principles of the waste hierarchy, as set out in the Waste (Scotland) Regulations 2012 [26], and circular economy objectives, which seek to prioritise reuse, recycling, and recovery over disposal.

The Planning Authority and Scottish Ministers are therefore requested to consider the adequacy of the proposed decommissioning approach, including the extent of infrastructure to be left in situ, and to require clarity on the management of turbine blades, in line with circular economy principles, prior to the granting of consent.

Financial liabilities

There is a growing concern regarding decommissioning liabilities for UK offshore wind developments. Evidence suggests that some operators may not be fully complying with Government guidance on setting aside funds for end-of-life costs, creating a risk that these liabilities could fall to the public [27].

It is therefore respectfully submitted that any consent for the Proposed Development should require the Applicant to establish and maintain ring-fenced financial security, sufficient to meet the full cost of decommissioning, and in place well before any subsidy support ends.

Mental health

Uninterrupted vistas, expansive open spaces, long views to the horizon, and clear night skies are widely recognised as contributing to the health and wellbeing of communities and visitors, providing well-documented emotional, psychological, and physical benefits. These benefits are often enhanced where landscapes and seascapes remain unspoilt and tranquil [3].

The Outer Hebrides are widely recognised for their high-quality natural environment, with tourism bodies describing the islands as among the last “untouched natural landscapes in Europe”, attracting residents and visitors who value their scenic quality and remoteness [28]. The findings of the Lewis community survey clearly demonstrate widespread concern regarding the serious adverse effects of the Proposed Development on health and wellbeing [24].

The EIA identifies significant visual effects, both during the day and at night, at a number of viewpoints on the Isles of Lewis and Harris, including adverse effects on coastal character, landscape character, and landscape qualities [29]. The Applicant also acknowledges that changes to seascape and coastal views may affect mental wellbeing and a sense of connection to place. The proposed mitigation measures—such as turbine layout, colour treatment, lighting design, and landscaping—primarily address visual intrusion. However, they do not directly address the potential effects on mental wellbeing and place attachment arising from changes to landscape character [29].

Scottish Planning Policy recognises the importance of protecting and enhancing landscape character and the wider environment, including their contribution to the health and wellbeing of communities [30].

It is therefore requested that the Planning Authority fully consider the cumulative effects on landscape, seascape, and community wellbeing prior to the granting of consent, as these represent material considerations in the decision-making process.

Concluding remarks

The matters set out above indicate that the publicly available project documentation do not provide a sufficiently comprehensive or precautionary assessment of the Proposed Development. Several potentially significant environmental, physical, social, economic, and security-related impacts are either insufficiently assessed, scoped out without robust evidence, or not addressed at all. In several instances, conclusions of negligible or minor impact are reached despite acknowledged scientific uncertainty and the absence of site-specific quantitative analysis.

Given the scale, novelty, and cumulative nature of the development, and the evolving recognition of the marine environment as a complex and vulnerable system, the information currently available is not adequate to support an informed determination. It is therefore considered that consent should not be granted at this stage. A revised application, supported by targeted and up-to-date assessments addressing the identified gaps and adopting a precautionary approach, should be required before the Proposed Development is taken forward.

Thank you for your attention to this objection.

Kind Regards,

Dr. L.M. Goddijn-Murphy

REFERENCES

1. The Scottish Association for Marine Science (2025. The Ocean Enters the Boardroom Available online: https://www.sams.ac.uk/news/sams-news-ocean-on-the-board (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

2. WSP (2026). Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Appendix 3.2: Offshore Project Parameters. Ref no SNM-SNM-PAC-APP-1032. Version 1.0. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/appendix_3.2_-_offshore_project_parameters.pdf (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

3. Goddijn-Murphy, L.M. (2026). 10 Things to consider before approving another offshore wind farm: A case study for Highland, Scotland. Ocean Coast. Manag. Volume 271, 107956; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2025.107956

4. Royal Navy News (2025). Royal Navy monitors Russian activity in UK waters. Available online: https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/news/2025/may/29/20250529-royal-navy-monitors-russian-activity-in-uk-waters (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

5. BBC News (2025). How serious is the Russian spy ship move? Available online: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gpgj6d4e6o (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

6. BBC News (2026). Chinese firm’s Highland port plans blocked by UK government. Available online: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c995xjxk97mo (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

7. Spiorad na Mara (2023). Spiorad na Mara Offshore Windfarm. Scoping Report, version 1.0. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/snm-npi-pmt-scp-0001_-_spiorad_na_mara_scoping_report.pdf (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

8. East Lothian Courier (2015). Port Seton fishermen fear for lives from unexploded bombs. Available online: https://www.eastlothiancourier.com/news/25054490.port-seton-fishermen-fear-lives-unexploded-bombs/ (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

9. Sealetters (2025). Save the Phytoplankton. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/fight-for-phytoplankton (Accessed 23 Jan 2026).

10. Daewel, U., Akhtar, N., Christiansen, N. et al. (2022) Offshore wind farms are projected to impact primary production and bottom water deoxygenation in the North Sea.

Commun. Earth Environ., 3, p. 292; https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00625-0

11. WSP (2026). Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Chapter 10: Marine Sediment and Water Quality, Volume 2a. Ref no SNM-SNM-PAC-CHP-1012. Version 1.0. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/chapter_10_-_marine_sediment_and_water_quality.pdf (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

12. Northland Power (2026). Spiorad na Mara – Northland Power Scotwind. https://northlandpowerscotwind.co.uk/spiorad-na-mara/#benefits (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

13. TNO (2025). Better damage prediction for offshore wind turbine blades. Available online: https://www.tno.nl/en/newsroom/2025/03/damage-prediction-wind-turbine-blades/ (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

14. Met Office (2025). Northern Scotland: climate. Available online: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/binaries/content/assets/metofficegovuk/pdf/weather/learn-about/weather/regional-climates/northern-scotland_-climate-met-office.pdf (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

15. Sealetters (2025). Wind Farming. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/wind-farming (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

16. G.J. Watson, G. Banfield, S.C.L. Watson, et al. (2025). Offshore wind energy: assessing trace element inputs and the risks for co-location of aquaculture. npj Ocean Sustain, 4, p. 1; https://doi.org/10.1038/s44183-024-00101-6

17. Williamson, B.J., Goddijn-Murphy, L., McIlvenny, J., Youngson, A. (2024). Potential exposure of aquatic organisms to dynamic visual cues originating from aerial wind turbine blades. Fishes, 9(12), 482; https://doi.org/10.3390/fishes9120482.

18. WSP (2026). Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Appendix 9.1: Physical and Coastal Processes Modelling Calibration & Validation Report. Ref no SNM-SNM-PAC-APP-1091. Version 1.0. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/appendix_9.1_-_physical_and_coastal_processes_modelling_calibration_validation_report.pdf (Accessed 2 Apr 2026).

19. Gautier, C., Emmanouil, A., Leummens, L. (2025). First Steps to Assess How Offshore Wind Farms Affect Waves and Currents. Document ID 11210382-001-HYE-0001. Version 2.0. Available online: https://publications.deltares.nl/11210382_001_0001.pdf (Accessed on 3 Apr 2026).

20. Sealetters (2025). Wind Wars. Available online: https://sealetters.substack.com/p/wind-wars (Accessed 28 Jan 2026).

21. UK Government (2025). Draft: Supplementary guidance for renewable energy infrastructure (EN-3): Offshore wind wake effects (accessible webpage). Available online: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/planning-for-new-energy-infrastructure-2025-revisions-to-national-policy-statements/outcome/draft-supplementary-guidance-for-renewable-energy-infrastructure-en-3-offshore-wind-wake-effects-accessible-webpage?utm_source=chatgpt.com (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

22. BBC News (2026). Plans for huge wind farm paused over ‘unfair’ grid charges. Available online: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8x919v8g19o (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

23. Hebrides News (2026). SSEN appeals against planning refusal of ‘crucial’ mainland energy hub link for Western Isles renewables. Available online: https://hebrides-news.com/ssen-appeals-against-beauly-power-hub-planning-refusal-11426.html. (Accessed on 13 Apr 2026).

24. Eilean Mo Ghaoil (2025). Community Opinion Survey Delivers Resounding Verdict. Available online: https://www.emg-lewis.co.uk/news-1/community-opinion-survey-delivers-resounding-verdict (Accessed on 10 Apr 2026).

25. ENERGY@HOME (2025). The Recycling Hurdle for Wind Turbine Blades. Available online: https://energyathome.uk/the-recycling-hurdle-for-wind-turbine-blades (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

26. UK Government (2012). The Waste (Scotland) Regulations 2012. Available online: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ssi/2012/148/contents (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

27. Eigen Vaλues (2025). Offshore Wind Decommissioning Timebomb. Available online: https://davidturver.substack.com/p/offshore-wind-decommissioning-timebomb (Accessed on 7 Apr 2026).

28. Visit Outer Hebrides (2026). Find Space for Nature in Scotland’s Wild Atlantic Islands – Outer Hebrides. Available online: https://www.visitouterhebrides.co.uk/wellbeing/space-for-nature (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

29. WSP (2026). Environmental Impact Assessment Report. Non-Technical Summary, Volume 1a. Ref no SNM-SNM-PAC-SUM-1001. Version 1.0. Available online: https://marine.gov.scot/sites/default/files/non-technical_summary_4.pdf

30. Scottish Government (2023). National Planning Framework 4. Available online: https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/strategy-plan/2023/02/national-planning-framework-4/documents/national-planning-framework-4-revised-draft/national-planning-framework-4-revised-draft/govscot%3Adocument/national-planning-framework-4.pdf (Accessed on 6 Apr 2026).

This document is a formal representation submitted to the Scottish Ministers in relation to the Spiorad na Mara Offshore Wind Farm. It reflects the author’s professional opinion based on available information.

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