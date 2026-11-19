In the highly engaged with Climate Impacts of Large Offshore Wind Farms, I explore how large offshore wind farms can influence the atmosphere. A single turbine produces a relatively small atmospheric disturbance, but when thousands of turbines are arranged in large clusters, their wind wakes can interact and enhance their impact, potentially altering local and regional atmospheric conditions.

In this Sealetter, I explore water-side impact of large offshore wind farms.

Drivers of ocean changes

Indirect effect — atmospheric wind wakes

The atmospheric wake of a wind turbine in operation also has an impact on the water-side of the sea surface. Lower wind speeds downwind of the offshore wind turbine results in less wind stress on the sea surface, changing hydrodynamic processes such as currents, waves, mixing, stratification, and bottom stress (Fig. 1a). As wind farms expand across large areas of the sea, these effects can extend well beyond individual projects and potentially produce a basin-scale physical footprint.

Direct effect — turbine-foundation wakes

Similar to the wind wake in air, an offshore wind turbine can create a turbine-foundation wake—a turbulent or disturbed area of water left behind when tidal currents flow around an obstacle (Fig. 1b). While the hydrodynamic effect of a single turbine is relatively small, large-scale offshore wind development can create interacting turbine-foundation wakes and cumulative changes in ocean dynamics which can become substantial at wind farm scale.

Combined effect

Wind wakes drive broader regional hydrodynamic effects, while turbine-foundation wakes cause more localized effects around turbines, which can be much stronger in densely developed wind farms. The combined hydrodynamic effects depend on turbine density, location, background wind, tidal conditions, and season.

Figure 1. The effects of offshore wind turbines fixed to the bottom are a) the wind wake causing reduced wind stress at the sea surface (indirect), and b) the drag effect from turbine foundations (direct). Wind wake and drag do not only have an impact on mixing and stratification, they can change other hydrodynamic processes as well. The two effects operate on different temporal-spatial scales ( Maar et al, 2026 ).

North Sea scenario

As offshore wind farms have not yet been developed at the scale currently envisioned, numerical models for fixed monopile turbines are used to assess their potential cumulative impacts under future deployment scenarios. Many studies focus on the North Sea, where tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines are planned for 2050, potentially covering 9–15% of its surface area. Their large-scale deployment is expected to alter hydrodynamic processes on the water side of the sea surface, such as currents, waves, and mixing, with consequences for mariners and ecological systems.

Ocean variables

Surface currents

A recent modelling study of the central and southern North Sea by Christiansen et al. (2026) suggests that the anticipated large-scale expansion of offshore wind farms could substantially alter horizontal surface-current velocities. The study predicts that the combined direct and indirect effects could reduce mean surface-current velocities by 5–15% across affected regions, with local reductions exceeding 20% in densely developed areas. These findings largely agree with an assessment by Deltares of wind farm areas in the Dutch North Sea, using a different modelling approach. The latter study predicts an alteration of current direction of up to 25°. Both studies evaluate fixed foundations of the monopile type.

Mixing and stratification

Vertical mixing

Vertical mixing is the movement of water between different depths. It moves heat, salt, oxygen, suspended sediments and nutrients between the surface and deeper water. Vertical mixing happens through two competing mechanisms. Wind wakes dominate the large-scale reduction in vertical mixing, while turbine-foundation wakes dominate local enhancements in mixing around turbine foundations. The overall effect depends on turbine density, tidal strength and the season and the impact range can be up to 60 km (Maar et al., 2026).

Stratification

During summer, the sun warms the North Sea surface, creating a layer of warm water above colder, deeper water. This forms thermal stratification, often characterised by a thermocline. Reduced vertical mixing allows the temperature difference between surface and deeper waters to persist or strengthen. Enhanced vertical mixing weakens stratification and can bring colder water towards the surface.

Indirect effect

Christiansen et al. (2026) identify atmospheric wind wakes as the main driver of the broader, large-scale hydrodynamic changes whereby mean vertical mixing is estimated to decrease by around 10% in their simulation of the North Sea of the future. This may reduce the upward transport of colder subsurface water, allowing the overall long-term sea surface to warm up to approximately 0.2°C.

Direct effect

Figure 2 shows sediment plumes in turbine-foundation wakes. Downstream elongated sediment plumes of several kilometres have been observed. A study of this area by Bailey et al. (2024), whereby extensive field data were collected, has suggested that the cause of visible plumes is a result of sediment distribution in the water column from the near the seabed towards surface waters, instead of sediment erosion from monopile bases.

Figure 2. Satellite image (Landsat 8 — OLI) of the Thanet wind farm in the North Sea, acquired 30 June 2015; revealing turbine foundation wakes (direct effect) extending from each wind turbine (credit NASA Science ).

Direct effects are particularly strong close to turbines and in densely developed wind farms. Near turbines, vertical mixing can increase by more than 20% and in high turbine-density areas by up to 300% locally according to the North Sea model of Christiansen et al. (2026). They predict monopile-induced sea surface cooling of up to -0.15°C in the direct vicinity of the densely developed wind farms in the German Bight.

De Dominicis et al. (2026), combining numerical modelling with field observations around Seagreen (Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm), demonstrate that the direct effects of turbine foundations are highly sensitive to environmental conditions. Their findings include local sea-surface cooling exceeding -0.5°C during the 2023 marine heatwave, showing how turbine-induced changes in ocean mixing can become particularly pronounced under certain conditions.

Waves

In Are artificial wave pools the future of surfing?, I explore the effects of large offshore wind farms on ocean waves. The direct impact on passing swells due to blockage by monopiles is expected to be negligible because their diameter is small compared to the swells’ wavelengths (distance between wave crests).

The indirect effect of changes to the wind field that generates the waves is much greater. Usually, weaker winds behind turbines generate slightly smaller waves. The Deltares report models these wind wake effects and estimates an average wave-height reduction of about 4% within and near wind farms in its modelled North Sea scenario. However, on occasion rare conditions can enhance local wave heights by up to around 0.5 m.

Floating offshore wind turbines

As the North Sea becomes increasingly occupied by large offshore wind farms, locations to develop new projects in shallow waters suitable for bottom-fixed turbines are running out. Floating wind turbines in deeper waters further offshore offer an alternative to conventional fixed-bottom foundations. Instead of being fixed to the seabed, the turbine is mounted on a floating platform that is held in position by mooring lines and anchors (Fig. 3). For Scotland alone, the ambition is for over 1400 floating wind turbines and more than 5500 anchors (Scotland’s Floating Wind Plans).

Most existing research on the hydrodynamic impacts of offshore wind farms, including all studies referenced in this post unless otherwise stated, has focused primarily on fixed-bottom turbines, particularly those with monopile foundations. However, the rapid development of floating offshore wind introduces a different set of hydrodynamic interactions. Consequently, the findings from fixed-bottom wind farm models cannot simply be extrapolated to floating developments. This is an important limitation when considering the potential impacts of future offshore wind expansion, particularly in deeper waters.

The indirect effect of wind wakes of floating offshore wind turbines are considerably more complex and asymmetric than those of a fixed-bottom turbine due to the motion of the floating platform (Fig. 3). He et al. (2026) present a comprehensive review of the existing research on modelling, simulation, and experimental investigations of dynamic wind wake effects of floating offshore wind turbines.

Figure 3. The near-wake region and far-wake region of a floating wind turbine ( He et al., 2026 )

Direct impacts of these floating structures on the Ocean are also very different from fixed monopiles. For example, Deng et al. (2024) have calculated that under certain conditions, the side columns of semisubmersible floating turbines can reduce the significant wave height of a passing wave by more than half, with a 1 km long wave wake occurring. The study models wind wakes and wave wakes, including wave–atmosphere feedbacks, but does not explicitly simulate tidal-current wakes.

Although floating offshore wind farms are already operating, none yet matches the gigawatt-scale developments proposed for the North Sea, and field measurements of their environmental impacts remain limited. No published studies are available yet of hydrodynamic models designed to assess the cumulative impact of multiple floating offshore wind turbines in a large floating offshore wind farm (He et al., 2026). This highlights an important research gap.

Consequences of Ocean impacts

Safety for mariners

The North Sea is one of the world’s busiest shipping regions, making maritime safety an important consideration in offshore wind farm development. Beyond the risk of vessel collisions with turbines, offshore wind farms can alter local currents, turbulence and waves, potentially affecting ship manoeuvrability and navigation. Although these effects are expected to be relatively small on average, more significant changes may occur under certain conditions, potentially creating hazards for marine traffic. Therefore, it is important to understand how offshore wind farms may affect sea conditions during both normal and extreme sea conditions to identify potential risks and help ensure the safety of vessels navigating nearby.

Where wind farms are built on historic sandbanks, sediment accumulation around turbine foundations can create unexpected access problems. This has happened at Scroby Sands, just off Great Yarmouth, where changing sand levels (which may or may not have been caused by the wind farm) have made four turbines inaccessible to conventional service vessels. Wind farm operator RWE has had to develop a specially designed amphibious service vessel to reach them.

This raises a broader question: are the long-term consequences of building large-scale infrastructure in such a dynamic marine environment fully understood, not only for the safety of passing vessels but also for the operation, maintenance and accessibility of the wind farms themselves?

Coastal impacts

Changes in wave climate could have adverse consequences for recreational activities such as surfing, sailing, kayaking, and paddle boarding along the coast affected by offshore wind farms (Are artificial wave pools the future of surfing?). Wave exposure is also a key controlling factor for intertidal and nearshore rocky shore communities, where alterations to wave conditions may have ecological consequences.

Ecosystem impacts

Figure 4. Summary diagram illustrating the potential pathways through which large offshore wind farms may alter ocean dynamics affecting marine environmental conditions and thus ecosystems.

Figure 4 summarizes how offshore wind farms can alter ocean dynamics, and hence, the spatial and temporal distribution of:

Nutrients: Essential for phytoplankton growth, supporting ocean productivity.

Oxygen: Essential for the respiration and survival of most marine organisms, particularly those living in or close to the seabed.

Sediments: Influence seabed habitat quality, underwater light conditions and the accumulation and retention of organic carbon.

Temperature: Affects marine species’ growth, reproduction and distribution; influences food webs, alters oxygen availability and affects the overall balance of marine ecosystems.

Changes to the marine environment can, in turn, lead to ecological changes in:

Phytoplankton: Microscopic, photosynthetic organisms that absorb carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and form the foundation of marine food webs.

Primary production: The process by which organic matter is produced through photosynthesis, supporting the wider marine food web.

Biodiversity: The variety of marine life, including species abundance, distribution and diversity, and the composition of marine communities.

Changes in these interconnected processes could have cascading consequences for marine ecosystem health. For example, changes in mixing can affect nutrient supply and oxygen availability, while temperature changes can increase organisms’ oxygen requirements (Deutch et al., 2024). The combined effects may therefore be greater than those of any single change.

In Save the Phytoplankton, I explore how offshore wind farms can both stimulate and suppress phytoplankton growth. Neither outcome is inherently beneficial or harmful: the ecological consequences depend on the magnitude, location and timing of these changes, as well as the wider marine environment.

Daewel et al. (2022) use numerical modelling to investigate how atmospheric wind wakes associated with large offshore wind farm clusters in the North Sea could affect marine ecosystems in little over 10 years. Their model predicts changes in annual primary production of up to ±10% locally, extending beyond the immediate wind farm locations and affecting a much wider region. However, positive and negative changes largely offset one another, leaving regional averages with small reductions.

Their model also predicts increased organic carbon accumulation in sediments in deeper areas of the southern North Sea. This is attributed to reduced current velocities and seabed shear stress, which limit the resuspension of organic material. The estimated changes in sediment organic-carbon distribution and quantity could affect habitat quality for benthic species living in these areas.

Furthermore, the model projects a reduction in dissolved oxygen concentrations at the Oyster Grounds, an area already vulnerable to low oxygen levels. This reduction is also associated with reduced currents and seabed shear stress. These findings highlight the potential for atmospheric wind wakes to influence both pelagic and seabed ecosystems.

Christiansen et al. (2023) provide complementary evidence that turbine-foundation wakes can also alter environmental conditions relevant to marine ecosystems. Although the study does not directly quantify the resulting ecological changes, it highlights how foundation-induced mixing can alter water-column stratification and physical processes governing nutrient dynamics. Such changes could have wider consequences for biogeochemical cycling and marine ecosystem functioning.

Ocean CO 2 cycle

In Climate Impacts of Large Offshore Wind Farms, I focus on the consequences of atmospheric wind wakes for air–sea CO₂ exchange. However, each step in the potential impact pathways of large offshore wind farms (Fig. 4) can influence the ocean carbon cycle.

Wind wakes and foundation wakes: Reduced wind stress and enhanced turbulence can respectively decrease and increase the rate at which CO₂ is exchanged between the atmosphere and the underlying sea. Ocean dynamics: Changes in ocean dynamics affect CO₂ transport (controlling the supply or removal of CO₂ from surface waters), surface renewal (maintaining CO₂ gradients at the interface) and boundary-layer disruption (controlling how rapidly CO₂ crosses the interface). Marine environment: Changes to the marine environment can affect carbon storage, particularly through changes in sediment transport, deposition and the burial of organic carbon. Seawater temperature also directly affects CO₂ solubility and its exchange between the ocean and atmosphere. Phytoplankton and primary production: Phytoplankton use seawater CO 2 for photosynthesis, converting inorganic carbon into organic matter that may enter the food chain. Some of this organic carbon is subsequently exported to deeper waters and sediments, where it can be stored for long periods.

Looking ahead

Offshore wind farms do not only mess with sea views, they also mess with the unseen underwater environment. While the effects of individual turbines may be relatively small, their cumulative impact across large wind farm clusters could be considerably more significant, with potentially far-reaching ecological consequences.

In a follow-up Sealetter, I will explore how effectively governments, developers, and nature conservation organisations are protecting the marine environment. Why does just not expanding never seems to be an option? They all claim to monitor their impacts closely, but how effective is that monitoring? Are the safeguards really working? What if the nature-inclusive approach fails? And what if the cumulative consequences turn out to be catastrophic?

These are risks we cannot afford to dismiss, underestimate, or discover only after the infrastructure is already in place.