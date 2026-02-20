Wind energy requires vast amounts of space, and because the sea is widely perceived as empty “open space,” it is often treated as an easy, convenient dumping ground for large-scale wind turbine installations. However, it is not well known that even if wind farms at sea are located so far offshore that they are out of sight, they still destroy people’s backyards and communities through their vast onshore transmission requirements.

In A Planning Process Under Strain, I report about the controversial Banniskirk substation deemed necessary to transmit electricity from future offshore wind farms in the north of Scotland to south of the border (Fig. 1). In this current Sealetter, I explain why your backyard may be next.

Figure 1. Banniskirk substation proposed to transmit power from the West Of Orkney Wind Farm and Ayre Offshore Wind Farm further south, dwarfing neighbouring homes (image credit: SSE ). Keep in mind that this is only one of the many proposed developments in the area as illustrated Fig. 4.

Wind farms take up a lot of space

Surface area

As you can imagine, wind energy extracted from thin air has a miniscule energy density. One square meter of wind energy produces less than 2 watts of electrical power (Table 1), enough to power a small LED bulb. Compare this with natural gas, where one square meter produces 482 watts, nuclear energy at 241 watts, and coal at 135 watts (Table 1).

Table 1. Median power densities, PD e , in electric energy produced and transmitted to the grid over some period (usually a year) (W e ) per square meter total footprint (van Zalk & Behrens, 2018); X e = surface area expressed in square meters needed to produce 1 kW e .

Using these numbers from van Zalk and Behrens (2018), I calculated the surface area required to produce 1 kW (1,000 watts) of electrical power (Table 1), illustrated in Figure 2 and representing the total footprint, including infrastructure. The figure shows the spatial requirements of various energy sources, revealing that renewables demand far more than non-renewables, with wind energy requiring the most. Systems larger than 1 MW tend to occupy significantly larger areas, partly due to additional transmission needs, as larger installations are usually located farther from centres of demand (van Zalk & Behrens, 2018).

Figure 2. Total surface area (including infrastructure) needed to produce 1 kW of electric power from solar, wind and geothermal, and non-renewable indicates Coal, Oil, Nuclear and Gas (numbers in Table 1).

Vertical space and invasion beyond physical footprint

Wind turbines not only require large surface areas, but also extend hundreds of meters into vertical space (Fig. 3). Moreover, they affect their surroundings far beyond their physical footprint, for example by spoiling views, generating noise pollution, causing shadow flicker, and creating wind wakes.

Figure 3. Evolution of wind turbine heights and output (Image credit: Bloomberg New Energy Finance)

Reducing efficiency with increasing turbine size and density

Recent research by Simão Ferreira et al. calculates that assumed power production numbers for offshore wind farms are not realistic and in fact a lot lower. As offshore wind farms become larger and denser, they no longer behave as collections of isolated turbines, but as large aerodynamic obstacles that can limit electric energy production. Astonishingly, they change the atmospheric boundary layer, reaching up to the strong geostrophic winds a few kilometers above the surface.

Their findings, verified using 72 operational offshore wind farms, suggest some national offshore wind targets overestimate achievable energy production by up to 50%.

Onshore wind projects are unwanted

People calling for an end to onshore wind projects wrongly believe that offshore wind parks will not trouble them. For example, pro-independence ALBA Party leader Kenny MacAskill launched his party’s campaign, including a petition, to halt further onshore wind projects. He states:

“Scotland already produces more energy than we require; there is simply no need to further expand onshore wind developments, particularly when local communities don’t want them.”

and

“These developments damage our landscape, don’t bring energy prices down, and in many cases are simply used to make a quick buck by corporate fat cats.”

Offshore wind farm developments are not included in this campaign. This omission may be because Kenny MacAskill’s brother, Allan MacAskill, has been involved in start-ups in the offshore wind industry since 2003 and is currently a director at Flotation Energy plc., which develops floating offshore wind in Scotland. Or does Allan MacAskill and his party really believe that offshore wind farm developments do not “damage our landscapes and offer little benefit to the communities affected”?

What they don’t tell you. Electrical power from large offshore wind farms must make landfall somewhere before it can be transmitted further inland to where—and when—it is needed. This inevitably involves large and intrusive infrastructure on land.

Offshore wind power in your backyard

To bring power from offshore wind farms to where it is needed, residents must live with:

electrical substations the size of small towns;

energy-storage systems, such as: battery energy storage systems (BESS); hydrogen production plants; pumped-storage hydro facilities;

cable corridors up to 100 m wide;

super-pylon overhead 400 kV transmission lines.

In addition, during the construction phase of all this (typically around five years), communities must endure:

temporary workers’ camps housing hundreds of people;

heavy construction traffic on local roads;

rock-breaking works, including blasting and drilling.

Someone should tell Allan MacAskill that all of the above will “damage our landscapes and offer little benefit to the communities affected.”

What it looks like in practice

A clear example can be found in the area around Halkirk in Caithness (Fig. 4), where onshore infrastructure is planned for the West Of Orkney Wind Farm (now paused over ‘unfair’ grid charges) and the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm. Both wind farms are located at sea at considerable distances from their onshore substations at Banniskirk—more than 60 km and 80 km away, respectively.

In A Planning Process Under Strain, I describe the questionable procedure by which the controversial Banniskirk SSEN transmission substation the size of 140 football pitches (Fig. 1)—through which power from both substations will connect to the grid—was granted consent by Highland Council. As if this is not bad enough, a plan for a BESS the size of 25 football pitches next to the Banniskirk Hub was more recently announced. Meanwhile residents of nearby Thurso (Fig. 4) worry about construction of a proposed workers village in their backyards, which will accommodate around 500 temporary residents working on the Banniskirk substation.

These developments occurred despite Highland Council having previously objected to the next stage of the transmission project: SSEN’s 173-km Spittal-to-Beauly 400-kV super-pylon line. Moray Council also objected to the subsequent 186-km overhead line from Beauly-to-Peterhead. The reasons cited included the destruction of valued landscapes, environmental damage, and serious concerns for residents living near the developments. At the beginning of this month, the planning application for Fanellan substation, connecting the Spittal-to-Beauly line with the Beauly-to-Peterhead line, was unanimously rejected by the Highland Council. In the end, Scottish Ministers make the final consent decisions, and they appear unconcerned about these impacts.

Does it really matter? I suspect that the whole planning process is little more than a box-ticking exercise. Just three weeks after the Banniskirk substation received approval, SSEN Transmission awarded Hitachi a major contract for its delivery. This timing suggests that the work may have been agreed well in advance.

Figure 4. Yellow: West of Orkney substation and cable trenches; Green: Banniskirk SSEN substation (Fig. 1), cable trench for subsea connection and Spittal-Beauly OHL; Blue: Scoping area for AYRE wind farm substation and cable trenches; Orange: Wind Farms at various planning stages; Pink: BESS at various planning stages. (Image credit: Kathrin Haltiner in John O’Groat Journal ).

It is not just in Scotland where residents are confronted with the consequences of offshore wind. The Dutch village Moerdijk may have to make way for a key hub in the energy transition, with a new power station where energy generated by offshore wind turbines in the North Sea will be connected to the onshore grid. The more than 1100 inhabitants of Moerdijk will not even have backyards anymore as they will lose their homes! In the Netherlands, one of Europe’s most space-constrained countries, other coastal villages worry they may be next.