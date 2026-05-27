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Linda Bonvie's avatar
Linda Bonvie
May 27

Very interesting, thank you for this article. The decommissioning funds are a big problem here in the US. The offshore wind areas currently completed or near completion got a pass, not needing to post any decommissioning funds.

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1 reply by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
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messing with nature
May 28

Energy consultant Kathryn Porter just delivered a speech where she warns Scotland's energy policy will collapse the grid and cause extended blackouts.

https://messingwithnature.substack.com/p/kathryn-porter-explains-why-scotlands

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3 replies by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy and others
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