Current situation

As the coast of Scotland is being filled with large offshore wind farms, suitable shallow-water development sites where offshore wind turbines can be fixed to the bottom are becoming increasingly limited. The proposed solution is to move further offshore, deploying large floating wind farms in deeper waters where traditional foundations are no longer viable (Fig. 1).

F igure 1. Offshore wind projects around Scotland showing foundation type: floating in blue triangles and fixed to the seabed in yellow circles. All statuses of development are included (Operational, Under Construction, Consented, In Planning, Lease Awarded, and Lease Relinquished). For details see Appendix A .

The Scottish floating offshore wind plans are ambitious,

24 GW floating wind capacity in the pipeline;

£50 billion investment;

over 1400 floating substructures;

more than 5500 anchors.

Offshore floating wind turbines are a novel wind power technology that was thought to be unachievable only 10 years ago. There are still no large commercial floating offshore wind farms operating anywhere in the world comparable to the scale currently proposed for Scotland. As of 2025, according to Flotation Energy, there were just 27 floating wind turbines operating worldwide, with a combined capacity of about 222 MW. Of these, 10 were located in Scotland—split evenly between the Hywind Scotland and Kincardine Offshore Windfarm projects (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. Bar chart of total capacity (GW) of floating (blue) and fixed (yellow) offshore wind projects in Scotland for each project status, showing that significantly more floating than fixed offshore wind projects are in the pipeline. For details see Appendix A .

The consented Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm is a trial site 7 km off Scotland’s north coast in Caithness. The site is near a location where a commercial scale (50 MW) wave energy farm was planned due to high wave power in the area—since stopped due to liquidation of the developer. In addition to big waves, strong tidal currents (peak flows of over 1 m/s) run back and forth along the coast, which will put the floating turbine designs to the test of extreme dynamic loads (video below).

Dynamic simulation of the stresses on a floating wind turbine operating in the sea (credit: Konstrubowski engineering).

Up to three times more expensive

Construction may start now that Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm has won a contract for 92.5 MW at a strike price of £216 per MWh. This number highlights the high cost of floating offshore wind compared to fixed-bottom technology at £91 per MWh and onshore wind energy at £72 per MWh.

Given the extreme environmental conditions in the Pentland Firth and the comparatively high cost of electricity generation, the economic and engineering rationale for deploying floating offshore wind in such an extreme environment remains unclear. The future of offshore wind in Scotland appears to be floating, however, looking at the capacities of those in planning and those that have been awarded leases (Fig.2).

Environmental Impact

The speed at which these projects are being rolled out seems reckless in light of how little is known about their impacts. Given the novelty, there are no measurements of the effects of floating offshore wind farms beyond small pilot arrays in shallow water, let alone of the impacts of large-scale installations or clusters of multiple floating wind farms (Fig. 1).

While several mechanisms for ecological impact have been identified in modelling and laboratory studies, observations from commercial-scale floating wind farms operating at sea remain extremely limited. In previous Sealetters, I have discussed several possible consequences of large floating offshore wind farms, including those listed below.

Changes to ocean waves

In Are Artificial Wave Pools the Future of Surfing?, the assumption that floating wind turbines have less impact on waves than seabed-fixed turbines is challenged by results from a new wave model developed specifically for floating wind turbines. It is calculated that under certain conditions, the side columns of semisubmersible floating turbines can reduce the significant wave height by more than half, with a 1 km long wave wake occurring. The wavelength and direction are also changed. (Also see simulation video of Konstrubowski engineering above).

Phytoplankton growth

Phytoplankton play a key role in oxygen production and ocean uptake of carbon dioxide, CO 2 . Phytoplankton is also at the bottom of the food chain of all life in the sea. On the other hand, phytoplankton growing out of control can lead to harmful algal blooms. Large offshore wind farm clusters can both significantly increase and decrease phytoplankton growth. Enhanced mixing by floating offshore turbines in deeper waters could have unexpected consequences for the distribution of nutrients, and hence phytoplankton growth (Save the Phytoplankton).

Higher trace metal inputs from larger metal subsurface structures

Floating platforms may lead to higher inputs of trace metals as the subsurface structures are generally larger, requiring more galvanic anode cathodic protection. As pointed out in Wind Farming, fish and other marine life residing inside or near an offshore wind farm may be adversely affected by these trace metals, and oysters and mussels grown there may pose a risk to human health.

Onshore infrastructure

The idea of offshore wind turbines far out at sea tends to be more appealing than those positioned closer to shore. This may explain why the planning application for the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm (located 22 km offshore at its nearest point) has largely gone under the radar.

By contrast, the proposed Spiorad na Mara Offshore Wind Farm (5 km from the coast at its closest point) has sparked fierce local opposition, with community groups actively encouraging objection letters (for example, Hebridean (SEA) Without Turbines).

However, as I explain in Offshore Wind Power in Your Backyard, electricity generated by large, remote offshore wind farms still has to make landfall somewhere before it can be transmitted inland to where it is needed. This inevitably involves large and intrusive infrastructure, right in your backyard.

Knowledge gaps

Many knowledge gaps remain regarding potential environmental impacts such as, perception of dynamic mooring noises, the scour of the seabed, entanglement of marine mammals, obstruction of migration routes, changes to atmospheric and oceanic dynamics, changes to water quality, and the risk of invasive species spreading through floating turbine transport between ports and wind farms.

Future or Fantasy?

The question is, do we need to worry about the thousands of floating wind turbines in the pipeline, or will it all come crashing down before this can become a reality? A fair question because energy giants seem to start turning their backs.

Last November Shell exited two floating offshore wind projects, they sold their 50% interest in MarramWind to ScottishPower Renewables and returned the 3 GW CampionWind lease to Crown Estate Scotland after a comprehensive review. Under CEO Wael Sawan, Shell refocuses on oil and gas to boost investor confidence.

Earlier this year, Ocean Winds handed back the lease option for the 500 MW Arven South floating offshore wind site. Arven South’s board of directors said the decision had been driven by the viability of the site within the lease agreement time. It said that “specifically the lack of a viable grid connection” and “no foreseeable alternative route to market” left them with no choice.

In the meantime, Vattenfall is looking to sell its stake in the 1 GW Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm to its joint venture partner in the project, Fred. Olsen Seawind.

Floating wind expert Bruno Geschier argues that developers of floating offshore wind keep making the same mistakes: rushing in with hype, money, and optimism but without enough technical understanding or discipline. To this, I would add uncertainty about ecological and societal impacts, which appear to be consistently undervalued concerns across the sector.

Conclusion

Floating wind power: future or fantasy? I struggle to see it being delivered at the scale currently promised. Add to this the question of need.

The developer of Ayre Floating Offshore Wind Farm states that 1 GW of renewable energy to the national grid provides enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million households. This is almost half of the number of households in Scotland (2.55 million). Scotland’s capacity for electricity generation from renewable sources currently stands at 17.8 GW with an estimated capacity of 83.0 GW in the planning pipeline; by my calculation, 83.0 GW is capable of powering 100 million households. The extent to which this staggering surplus generation in Scotland will align with future demand in England and Europe remains uncertain, particularly given parallel investment in renewable expansion across multiple national energy systems. Scotland may ultimately discover that the limits to floating offshore wind are economic and physical rather than political.

Whatever happens, I hope there is enough money left for complete decommissioning whenever the time comes and the subsidies have run out. Currently the UK rules surrounding funding offshore wind liabilities are not tight enough to prevent this from happening.