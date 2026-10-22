Sealetters

Sealetters

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Doug Canfield's avatar
Doug Canfield
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Thank you for highlighting this fiasco!Didn’t anybody give it the giggle test? They talk about something surviving the North Sea for four years but this didn’t make it more than a month. They’re intentionally trying to mix the two up. From what I can tell there’s no press releases on their website archive after June 2025 when they towed the raft out to sea.

Obviously a lot of people made good money off the governments with this.

And there’s the bit about how much power can you really generate with the panels sitting flat (except when they’re getting rolled by the sea) at high latitude. With weather and sun angle they can’t be more than 5-10% efficient at best if they stayed together.

This is what ChatGPT found for funding:

Public funding that can be verified:

Dutch national-government subsidies, 2020–2024

€3.7 million

Reported subsidy payments to Oceans of Energy B.V. across 12 awards.

Additional regional/EU-supported project, 2024–2027

€1.484 million

Public funding for the MVP-SEA project, matched by €1.484 million in private funding. This is a project award, not necessarily all paid out yet.

This is my favorite part on the website:

“The relevant question is not only how much electricity it produces, but what it does to the ocean. Based on a Net Environmental Benefit Analysis caried out by an independent agency, the finding is simple: ecological benefits exceed ecological risks.”

Bottom line: it’s for the greater good. When you’re trying to decarbonize it’s ok to destroy the planet.

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