One year ago

In Where There's Smoke, There's Fire, posted on 7 November 2025, I write about the installation of the first commercial floating offshore solar farm in the world, Nymphea Aurora, in the North Sea off the coast in the Netherlands. The integration of the floating solar system with an existing offshore wind farm is a significant step towards commercialization. It lasts all of three months.

In summary: after a festive ceremony at the end of June 2025, the Nymphea Aurora is towed out to sea where it first catches fire on August 9th and again on September 5th (Fig. 1). Despite Oceans of Energy claiming on September 15th that the Nymphea Aurora has withstood its first strong winds (70 km/hr) very well, as reported on September 19th, big and small fragments broken off the damaged solar park start washing up on Dutch beaches (Fig. 2). A spokesperson for Oceans of Energy calls the fires in the offshore solar panels a kind of technical childhood disease, typical for new technology, and something we can learn from. By October 9th, a few months after installation, a Sentinel-2 satellite image shows that the damaged solar farm is no longer in place. Oceans of Energy stays quiet.

In this current Sealetter, I explore the question of what happened since and what may happen next.

Figure 1. Second fire in Nymphaea Aurora off the Dutch coast, 5 September 2025– photo credit: NH Media .

Who is responsible

CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco that operates Nymphea Aurora as part of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project, HKN1, awarded Oceans of Energy a contract in 2023 to install and operate the offshore solar system inside the wind farm. The Dutch Minister of Climate and Green Growth, Sophie Hermans, explains:

“The project is financed by the initiator CrossWind, which, as the permit holder, is also responsible for the development and operation. This involves collaboration with the subcontractor and technology developer Oceans of Energy”

This is positive, at least the Dutch Government did not commit public funding directly to the project, apart from 520k euro for ecological monitoring. However, the project also benefited indirectly through EU public funding, while Dutch public resources were required to deal with the consequences of the failed demonstration project, including the involvement of the Municipality of Bergen’s beach-salvage authority (Fig. 2) and the Dutch Coastguard.

According to CrossWinds, the Offshore Solar Project has been completed after thermal incidents and the subsequent decision to return the system to the port of IJmuiden. CrossWinds shares:

“Throughout the project, valuable knowledge and experience were gained in the areas of collaboration, design choices, quality, and risk management in innovative offshore projects. Oceans of Energy and CrossWind have now concluded this innovation project and will share the insights gained with others to support future offshore solar projects.”

This sounds promising, but what does it mean?

Missed Opportunity to Learn

In March 2026, a report “Beyond Clean Energy Offshore Solar as Blue Infrastructure: A Net Ocean Impact Assessment” is published by Empaqtify, an independent advisory firm working at the intersection of science, strategy, and capital. According to Empaqtify:

“The assessment builds on scientific studies, technical documentation, and environmental analyses conducted by Oceans of Energy and its research partners. Oceans of Energy provided background data, technical context, and scientific inputs that informed the literature review and scoring process”

Empaqtify presents a ‘Net Environmental Benefit Analysis’ to evaluate both ecological risks and ecological gains associated with offshore solar. It looks glossy and professional, with impact scores tables and -figures showing benefits and risks including certainties. However, thermal incidents/fires at sea due to faulty electrical connectors within the offshore solar system, and the consequent loss and beaching of damaged parts (Fig. 2), are not mentioned anywhere in the report. These omissions in Empaqtify’s ‘Net Environmental Benefit Analysis’ suggest empathic action toward the corporate environment rather than toward the ecological environment.

Figure 2. Debris of the damaged offshore solar farm washed ashore shortly after the fires, containing (left) partly charred solar panels weighing 50 kg, and (right) polystyrene pieces – photo credit: NH Media .

If Oceans of Energy supplied technical documentation and scientific inputs to the assessment, while the assessment uses their technology as its basis, then the report should disclose relevant adverse operational experience—even if only to say that those incidents were outside the scope of the assessment.

I expect an independent report being presented as evidence of the net ocean impact of offshore solar to include:

Fire: implications of electrical/thermal incidents for combustion products and damaged materials.

Fire response: how electrical fires are extinguished and potential air/water pollution from the response.

Pollution and debris: the potential release of plastics, composites, metals and electrical components following damage or loss.

Reliability: whether observed component failures inform estimates of future failure and debris events.

Failure and removal: what happens environmentally when components fail, detach or require premature recovery.

Risk assessment: whether real-world failure data from the 2025 deployment was incorporated into the relevant risk and certainty assessments.

Oceans of Energy seems in denial:

“For more than 4 years in a row the system withstood over 10 named storms as well as 365/24/7 wave action. Our ‘waterlily’ technology and our ‘learning from the reality’ approach resulted in offshore solar farms able to provide clean electricity...”

Do you have much faith in their ‘waterlily’ technology and their ‘learning from the reality’ approach? Was the 520k euro of public money for ecological monitoring well spent?

Figure 3. Image created using AI image software.

Future of Offshore Solar

Oceans of Energy’s stated plan is not to stop with this project. Oceans of Energy is now seeking further investment to support the transition from demonstration projects towards commercial-scale offshore solar deployment. The company states that it is well positioned for an investment round and is seeking investors to support the development and delivery of large-scale offshore solar farms. The fact that the latest and most advanced demonstration failed, while relatively little has been said about what clearly went wrong, should be a warning sign for investors.

If the causes of the failure are not clearly understood and the lessons learned are not openly shared, how can we be confident that the same mistakes will not be repeated in future projects, either by Oceans of Energy or by others in the offshore solar industry? We need transparency about failures not only to advance sustainable new technologies, but also to protect the marine environment and those who depend on and use it.

To be continued …