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Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
Nov 9, 2025

Oh my! Another "green" energy mess. Reminds me of all the fiberglass and plastic foam that washed onto our beaches here in southern Massachusetts after the Vineyard Wind blade break in July 2024. Back then I picked up two large garbage bags of the stuff here in Westport, MA, and found two more chunks only three weeks ago. So it's still floating around "out there," as those burnt, broken solar panel parts are, too.

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2 replies by Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy and others
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