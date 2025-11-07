This is the story of the first commercial floating offshore solar farm. The installation off the coast in the Netherlands, merging with an existing offshore wind farm, is celebrated around the world as reported in the English language. When things turn catastrophic, however, information becomes available only in Dutch language regional newspapers. Below is the timeline of events.

26 June 2025 - Festive inauguration

A festive ceremony is held in the Port of Amsterdam by Oceans of Energy to celebrate the successful assembly in port of the world’s first commercial offshore solar farm “Nymphaea Aurora”. Industry partners, colleagues, and friends are invited to a party boat to see Nymphaea Aurora before it is being towed out to sea. There are drinks, there are speakers, someone compares Nymphaea Aurora to a ‘floating reef in harmony with nature‘.

Where did the name Nymphaea Aurora come from? Allard van Hoeken, Founder & CEO of Oceans of Energy explains:

“The Oceans of Energy offshore solar farm floats in the sea at water level, like a waterlily, therefore we have named it ‘Nymphaea Aurora’,” … “Nymphaea Aurora is a water lily found in Northern Europe, that varies colors from yellow, symbol of energy, to red, a symbol of strength. Nymphaea is the family name for water lilies, which are nature’s solar collectors, floating at water-level, just like our technology.”

Figure 1. Nymphaea Aurora water lily

Waterlilies (Fig. 1), floating reef, harmony with nature, it all sounds very lovely and wholesome, but what is Oceans of Energy Nymphaea Aurora really like? Nymphaea Aurora is the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar farm 18.5 kilometers off the Dutch coast near Egmond aan Zee. It consist of 1,400 photovoltaic panels mounted on 196 floaters and is larger than a football field with the expectation to scale up (Fig. 2).

Figure 2. The floating solar farm Nymphaea Aurora in port - photo credit: Oceans of Energy

7 July 2025

Blue Cluster warmly congratulates Oceans of Energy on this major achievement and calls the technological insights and policy learnings highly relevant for all North Sea countries aiming to expand sustainable offshore energy production.

8 August 2025

SolarPower Europe reports on their visit to the inauguration of Nymphaea Aurora and highlights the importance of accelerating offshore solar research, development, and deployment of this project.

9 August 2025 - First fire

Soon after installation at sea Nymphaea Aurora is on fire. The fire is caused by local heat generated by technical issues with malfunctions in several electrical connectors. This fire goes under the radar, however, and is reported in September by a regional newspaper when a second fire breaks out.

10 August 2025

A true colour Sentinel-2 high resolution image from space shows the Nymphaea Aurora inside the offshore wind farm.

Figure 3. Sentinel-2_L2A True colour image, 10 Augustus 2025, showing Nymphaea Aurora in the center (52.715° N, 4.337°E) (Copernicus Browser).

21 Augustus

Flying Focus aerial photography happens to fly near the park and takes a couple of photos of Nymphaea Aurora (not knowing about the first fire) and posts the photos on social media. Oceans of Energy asks Flying Focus to remove these photos because they want to make their own press release.

29 August 2025

A member of the Dutch House of Representatives submits 18 questions to the Dutch minister of Climate and Green Growth about the Nymphaea Aurora project as he has concerns about the security of the technology, financing, and environmental risks. He also asks if more cost effective and environmentally friendly locations for the solar panels other than the North Sea have been considered.

5 September 2025 - Second fire

A second fire breaks out in Nymphaea Aurora (Fig. 4). The Dutch coastguard is called out to check on the emitted smoke and extinguishes the fire with special equipment. A spokesperson for the coastguard explains that ‘the owner can switch off these things, we cannot’. He says that is up to the owner to take measures. According to the Oceans of Energy spokesperson, both fires were caused by overheating due to strong solar radiation and faulty panel connectors. She calls it a kind of technical childhood disease and typical for new technology.

Figure 4. Second fire in Nymphaea Aurora off the Dutch coast – photo credit: NH Media

13 September 2025

Oceans of Energy posts a photo on LinkedIn to show that Nymphaea Aurora withstood its first strong winds (70 km/hr) of the last 24 hours very well!

15 September 2025

Oceans of Energy announces on the Offshore Energy Platform that Nymphaea Aurora has endured its first strong winds of 70 km/h of the last 24 hours without damage. They mention issues with electrical connectors but not the recent fires. They post a photo on LinkedIn saying,

“While the first big storm (in the UK referred to as Amy) is raging over the North Sea, Nymphaea Aurora is holding strong! … ”.

Storm Amy is not until 4th October.

19 September 2025 - Debris starts washing up on the beaches

Storm Amy or not, a story appears in the local news that fragments of the solar park wash up on Dutch beaches. A spokesperson for Oceans of Energy admits that some bits have come lose after the fire and the storm, but that it concerns simple and non-hazardous materials. Oceans of Energy considers the quantity of debris materials not too bad, considering the fire and the rough conditions at sea. The Dutch municipality of Bergen (north of Egmond), however, finds ‘twenty cubes’ of partly blackened pieces and panels weighing 50 kg in a beach cleaning (Fig. 5). The coastguard flies their airplane over the sea to look for broken pieces of the solar park that could pose a threat to ships.

Figure 5. One of the burnt panels that washed up on the beach of Egmond aan Zee – photo credit: NH Media

19 September 2025

The Dutch minister of Climate and Green Growth postpones answering the questions about the floating solar panels off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

20 September 2025

Debris is found all over the beaches of Egmond, Bergen and Schoorl, varying from 20 to 30 cm sized pieces to tiny polystyrene foam fragments of the floaters that carried the solar panels. Parts of Nymphaea Aurora wash up on Texel, an island further north on the Dutch coast (Fig. 6).

Figure 6. Washed up part near ‘paal 7’ on the beach of Texel - photo credit: Sytske Dijksen

21 September 2025

Oceans of Energy posts a picture LinkdIn of Nymphaea Aurora being hammered by the waves, reporting that Nymphaea Aurora is holding strong. They refer tot the fire as a ‘heating event’ and assure us that only 15 of the 200 floaters were affected.

24 September 2025

Nymphaea Aurora has to be towed back to shore so that Oceans of Energy can research and solve the problems. There is no date yet for when this will happen as Oceans of Energy wants to do it as safely as possible. The company will then decide if the Nymphaea Aurora will be deployed in the North Sea again.

29 September 2025

After 31 days, the minister of Climate and Green Growth answers all 18 questions about the floating solar panels off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

Nymphaea Aurora is still at sea (Fig. 7).

Figure 7. Sentinel-2_L2A True colour image, 29 September 2025, showing Nymphaea Aurora in the center is still in place (Copernicus Browser).

4 October

Storm Amy batters the Netherlands with wind speeds between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour hitting Noord-Holland. There is no news about Nymphaea Aurora; is it still at sea or has it been towed to shore yet? (To date there is no new image from Sentinel-2 available yet).

7 November 2025

No news from Oceans of Energy since since 27th June 2025 and no updates on LinekdIn since 21 September 2025. It has been very quiet from ‘The company that brought Offshore Solar in high waves from a (perceived) impossibility to a reality.’ It is probably no longer at sea. You can see here where debris lost at sea could end up in the coming decade.