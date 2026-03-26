Sealetters

Sealetters

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Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy's avatar
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
Mar 26

Thanks Bill, it has to be done!

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
Mar 26

Excellent job—very nice work! I’ve found decommissioning costs both for wind and solar here in the US are routinely underestimated, and salvage values exaggerated. As we all start to learn what the real costs will be, the challenge will be to collect sufficient funds from developers. Do you think there’s any chance you’ll be able to, in Scotland?

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