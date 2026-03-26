Wind energy is often promoted as ‘free energy’. Indeed, drying our clothes in the wind on the line outside costs nothing and sailboats moving entirely using air currents require no fuel. However, generating electrical power from wind energy is big business and far from free. In this Sealetter, I explore the question, who bought the Scottish seabed plots for offshore wind projects and where are they from?

I draw on the updated Offshore Wind Policy Statement, which sets out offshore wind ambitions and identifies all projects currently in operation and in the pipeline in Scotland.

Further details are provided in Appendix A, including for each offshore wind site the developer’s headquarters country, parent company and -country where applicable, as well as the ultimate owners and where they reside.

Headquarters

Developers’ Headquarters

Developers from around the world have secured seabed rights in Scottish waters in various leasing rounds (Offshore Wind Policy Statement). Figure 1 maps the sites at all stages of development, showing the countries of their developers’ headquarters. Nine projects are developed by Scotland-based firms, eight delivered in partnership with one or more foreign developers, and 28 with no Scottish involvement at all.

Figure 1. Offshore wind projects around Scotland at all stages of development (Operational, Under Construction, Consented, Planning, and Lease Awarded), showing countries of developers’ headquarters. For flags and details see Appendix A .

Parents’ Headquarters

Headquarters of developers can be misleading, as many developers are in fact subsidiaries or part of a consortium of larger companies abroad (Table A1). If we look at parent companies, we loose about half the number of offshore wind projects singly managed by Scottish developers (Table A2; Fig. 2). Scottish-sounding ScottishPower for example, one of the UK’s largest energy companies and the developer behind MarramWind and MachairWind, is a subsidiary of the Spanish energy group Iberdrola. Flotation Energy, headquartered in Edinburgh and which I wrote about in my previous Sealetter, has been 100% bought by Japanese company TEPCO in Tokyo, Japan.

Figure 2. As Figure 1, but for parent companies.

Contracts with high tech companies, PPAs

Sometimes, offshore wind companies commercialize their output through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with large corporations. For example, ENGIE (co-parent of Ocean Winds alongside EDP) has signed PPAs with Google and Amazon, supplying more than 5 TWh and 473 MW of electricity respectively from their 882 MW Moray West Offshore Wind Farm (Fig. 2). However, since November 2025, one of the site’s two offshore substations has been out of service, practically halving the project’s output capacity. The failure, the cause of which has not been publicly disclosed and which appears unresolved, outs the PPA as a high-risk bet.

Owners

This, however, does not tell the whole story. A developer or parent’s headquarters, or a PPA, does not necessarily indicate where those who ultimately own or control a project reside —particularly in terms of majority or controlling shareholders. These ultimate owners can take many forms, including:

billionaires;

family holdings;

founding partners;

governments or state-backed entities;

shareholders in publicly listed companies.

A case in point of the latter is SSE plc (formerly Scottish and Southern Energy), headquartered in Perth, Scotland. SSE is involved in five projects, representing 10GW of capacity. As a publicly listed company, SSE is owned by its shareholders, with a large proportion held by global institutional investors, many of whom are based in the United States. Names such as Blackrock, Vanguard and Capital Group, top investors in SSE, repeatedly pop us as investors in numerous other offshore wind companies.

SSE is the developer of the proposed Berwick Bank offshore wind farm, with 4150 MW capacity the largest of all projects. If built to its maximum consented capacity it could include over 300 turbines over an area four times the size of Edinburgh. Berwick Bank is controversial due its size and proximity to important seabird colonies. More than 12,500 people recently signed a petition to stop Berwick Bank.

The Scottish Government does not own any project, while the UK Government’s involvement is limited to a single offshore test turbine, in stark contrast to their counterparts in France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, China and Ireland, all of whom have a stake in at least one Scottish offshore wind farm (Table A2).

When ownership of offshore wind farms is mapped, the overall picture appears highly international (Fig. 3).

Figure 3. As Figure 1, but for owners of parent companies/developers.

Capacity

There is a large range in capacity of the different offshore wind projects—from 3MW (Culzean Demo) to 4150MW (Berwick Bank). The total capacity of all 45 offshore wind projects is 44GW (47GW if we count CampionWind).

Figure 4 shows the nationalities of developers, parents and owners and the total capacity of their projects. If consented capacity is reached, developers and parent companies based in Scotland will generate more than any other country (Fig. 4a). If we look at ownership, however, many countries house more project owners than Scotland but none near as much as global shareholders. Developers in the UK including Scotland generate a little more than those in all foreign countries together, but less if we look at their parents and again, ownership is overwhelmingly in foreign hands (Fig 4b).

The bar charts show how participation in Scottish offshore wind shifts away from Scotland as you move up the ownership chain.

Figure 4. Bar charts showing the locations of the developers, parents and owners and the total capacity of their offshore wind projects in Scotland currently in operation and in the pipeline (Figs. 1-3), for (a) each country or global (UK* excludes Scotland, and USA with 12MW is too small to show), and (b) grouped in Foreign (outside UK or global), Scotland, and UK outside Scotland. If a project has multiple developers, capacity is split proportionally between them.

Bar charts for the individual statuses (operational, under construction, consented, in planning, and lease awarded) are presented in Appendix B.

Decommissioning

There is no doubt that the offshore wind industry is driven by multinational investors seeking returns. But what happens when owners based on the other side of the world walk away from a project once it is no longer profitable?

A report by Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) suggests that decommissioning a 2GW offshore wind farm could cost around €100 million more than previously estimated. Cost savings are possible through partial removal—for example, cutting monopiles six metres below the seabed—but whether this is acceptable is questionable.

How can the Scottish Government ensure that redundant infrastructure is not left to rot at sea? And if developers fail to meet their obligations, how would proper decommissioning be funded, especially if revenues from seabed leasing have already been spent?

In 2022, the Scottish Government raised more than £700 million through the ScotWind leasing round. Critics argue that seabed rights were sold too cheaply and could have generated significantly greater returns. Although the proceeds were intended to support renewable investment, they have instead been used to address a £1 billion budget shortfall, with a further £460 million expected to be drawn from ScotWind revenues.

Meanwhile, the consortium behind the consented 2GW West of Orkney Wind Farm has already paused development, citing “unfair” grid charges. One of its partners, Corio Generation, is parented by the Macquarie Green Investment Group, which in turn is part of the Australian Macquarie Group—the same firm criticised in a BBC investigation into its ownership of Thames Water, which left the utility with an additional £2 billion debt burden after years of what were described as “diabolical” maintenance practices (dumping raw untreated sewage). Macquarie has this to say about Thames Water,

“Over the life of our investment we reduced the risks and the cost of financing, while maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating.”

Can Macquarie and its global investors be trusted to fork out an extra €100 million to properly clear up the West of Orkney Wind Farm if decommissioning costs rise this much?

Concluding remark

The war in Iran has been used to justify accelerating domestic offshore wind to reduce reliance on foreign energy. However, this raises questions about how “independent” it truly is, given that a significant share of Scottish offshore wind is owned by foreign companies and state-backed investors, while there is no Scottish public ownership of offshore wind farms.