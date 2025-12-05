Sealetters

Sealetters

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Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy's avatar
Dr. Lonneke Goddijn-Murphy
Dec 5, 2025

A lot of people have no idea what is going on and even less of what is coming. There is so much deception going on.

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Bill Thompson's avatar
Bill Thompson
Dec 5, 2025

A grueling and frustrating day for you and your well-informed colleagues, Lonneke. We're also plagued by pro-wind nose-touchers on this side of the Atlantic.

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